Beyonce Looks Stunning In Plunging Silk Dress In New Pics From European Vacation With JAY-Z

Beyonce looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging peach dress while on vacation in Europe with hubby, JAY-Z.

Beyonce, 40, has been on a European vacation with her husband, JAY-Z, and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer skipped the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 but that didn’t stop her from looking super stylish. She looked gorgeous when she rocked a long-sleeve silk orange David Koma Crystal Chain Mini-Dress dress with a plunging neckline that was lined with a cool silver chain.

Bey accessorized her look with a thick Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Choker Necklace in Silver, a L’afshar Eva Crushed Ice Bag, skinny sunglasses, and a pair of orange The Attico Devon Satin Mules. That same day, Bey was on a yacht when she rocked a bright orange and white Rowen Rose Printed Gabardine Strapless Romper with a plunging neckline paired with white sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite outfits from Bey while on vacation was her button-down white shirt which she kept unbuttoned, tucked into a high-waisted, super short black pleated mini skirt. She topped her look off with a Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag and Valentino Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses.

All of her outfits were fabulous and two other looks that were absolutely amazing was her pastel green Balmain Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer which she wore on top of the matching Balmain Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Crystal-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress. Later that night, she ditched her two-piece for a pair of skin-tight high-waisted flared jeans with a white Valentino Feather Embellished Shirt tucked in. A pair of Aquazzura Sundance Leather Platform Sandals and a Judith Leiber Martini Cosmopolitan Clutch Bag completed her chic ensemble.