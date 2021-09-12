See Pics

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

beyonce
Cobra Team/BACKGRID
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at AT&T Park, in San Francisco Beyonce And Jay Z - On The Run Tour - , San Francisco, USA - 5 Aug 2014
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrates Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739614_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Beyonce and JAY Z performs during the On The Run tour at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on in New Orleans Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run Tour - , New Orleans, USA - 20 Jul 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!

Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.

beyonce
Beyonce and Jay-Z in Italy. Image: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Bey carried a beige handbag and accessorized the look with dark shades as she styled her caramel tresses in loose waves. Earlier in the day, the duo were spotted on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos‘ yacht off the coast of Ponza. The couple embraced each other while taking in the scenic ocean views from a hot tub on the megayacht named Flying Fox.

Bey wrapped a towel around her body and pulled her brunette tresses back in a loose bun. Meanwhile, Jay-Z donned a pair of light blue swimming shorts as he planted a kiss on Bey’s head. The duo were most recently seen in Tiffany & Co.’s new “ABOUT LOVE” campaign. Bey is now one of the very few people to get the opportunity to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond which weighs 128.54 carats and includes 82 facets.

Related Gallery

Beyonce & Jay-Z's Family Photos: See The Pair With Blue & The Twins

Exclusive All Round - Please call for pricing. UK 50 GBP per image for web use Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Parker/Shutterstock (12204904b) Exclusive - Beyonce Knowles takes her daughter, Rumi, shopping in the Big Apple. Beyonce Knowles arrived at the world famous F.A.O Schwarz toy store as the store was closing to the public, so they could have a private shopping spree. They stayed for over an hour as they wandered around the store with their security guards keeping a watchful eye. Exclusive - Beyonce takes Rumi shopping at F.A.O Schwarz, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2021
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Ponza, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce with Jay Z and their children Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter enjoying their holidays on a yacht in Ponza Island, Italy. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Crazy In Love” singer also recently celebrated the big 4-0, and it’s all eyes straight ahead as she begins a new decade in her life, one insider told HollywoodLife. “Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” a source said. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”

The singer, who married Jay-Z in April 2008 after dating for 7 years, have a beautiful family together. The family is so tight knit that they even work together! Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, is the second youngest Grammy winner for her work with her mom on her track  “Brown Skin Girl” Blue’s twin siblings Rumi & Sir, 3, starred in their mom’s Disney Plus project, Black Is King.