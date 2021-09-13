Kendall Jenner Pays Homage To Audrey Hepburn In Sheer Crystal Dress At The 2021 Met Gala – Photos

Kendall Jenner looked amazing when she arrived in this dazzling crystal dress at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

Kendall Jenner, 25, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her red carpet outfits and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ and Kendall did not disappoint when she arrived in this ensemble. She channeled Audrey Hepburn’s character of Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady when she rocked this skintight sheer gown that was completely covered in crystals. The dress showed off her incredibly toned figure underneath and she slayed the carpet in this look.

The dress featured a low-cut neckline with cutout short sleeves while a thick diamond choker necklace graced her neck. Under the completely see-through dress, Kendall rocked a nude bodysuit, putting her long, toned legs on full display. She topped her look off with a slicked back, middle-parted bun, and nude thong-heeled sandals.

From her very first gala in 2014 when she wore an ivory satin Topshop gown to her most recent gala look from 2019 when she wore a bright orange sheer beaded Atelier Versace gown – Kendall always slays the Met Gala red carpet. If there’s one thing for sure about Kendall it’s that she loves a figure-hugging dress.

The supermodel also never shies away from slits and cutouts which is why her looks are always so exciting. She literally dazzled her way on the carpet and the sheer dress was so dainty and bedazzled – she looked absolutely gorgeous.