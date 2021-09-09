Katie Holmes, 42, Stuns In A Sexy Black Cutout Dress At Store Opening In NYC — Photos

Katie Holmes let some skin show in a risqué black cutout dress she wore at the Vacheron Constantin store opening during New York Fashion Week.

Katie Holmes, 42, is pulling off one stunning look after the other for New York Fashion Week. The actress/producer attended the grand opening for the Swiss luxury watch brand Vacheron Constantin’s new store in the Big Apple on Wednesday (Sept. 8), and she rocked yet another fabulous outfit. This time, Katie went a bit more risqué than usual in a sexy black halter dress that had cut outs in the midsection, which allowed the star to show some skin — including her fit abs!

The Dawsons’s Creek alum also wore a stylish black button up shirt, which she undid and let rest over her shoulders. Katie’s dress dipped all the way down to slightly cover her bright white sneakers, which proved that the mother of one opted to keep things a bit more casual when it came to her choice of footwear. Katie also decided to forgo wearing any jewelry for the star-studded event, and she kept her beautiful brunette locks flow at shoulder length.

Katie served up looks in her black cutout dress for a few pics on Instagram, as well. She posed in the sexy attire while on the roof of a building in NYC, and was also captured taking a casual stroll through the Big Apple streets for a scenic shot. She credited hairstylist DJ Quintero for taking the snapshots, which can be seen HERE.

The start of NYFW has gone well for Katie so far. On Tuesday, she hit up Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2022 debut collection event at Gotham Hall, and was joined by some famous faces like Alicia Silverstone, Busy Phillips, Kristin Chenoweth and Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney. All of the women looked fabulous — but Katie totally owned the event in her black matching blazer and pantsuit that was fully embroidered with silver asymmetrical grid patterns. She added to her look with black stiletto boots.

Katie’s outfits have been on point all week long, and we can’t wait to see what looks she serves up next!