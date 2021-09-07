Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Models Cutout Swimsuit From Kylie Jenner’s New Swimwear Line — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy cutout bathing suit from her sister, Kylie Jenner’s new swimsuit line.

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, she is not shy about showing off her incredible figure in sexy photos, and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a slew of sexy swimsuit photos. The mother-of-three looked stunning when she rocked a bright orange Kylie Swim Kylie Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit which featured an underwire top and super cheeky bottoms. The entire sides of the swimsuit were cut out, revealing her tiny waist.

Kourt posted photos from her backyard, posing from the front and back, showing off her behind in the skimpy little bottoms. Lately, Kourtney has been looking better than ever and her outfits just keep getting sexier. She was just on a European vacation with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, when she wore a slew of sexy bikinis and outfits.

One of our favorite looks from her was the Gucci thong swimsuit she rocked. The thong was a complete g-string with a massive rhinestone logo medallion at the top. She styled the tiny bottoms with a matching black triangle bikini top. Another sexy outfit she wore was a sheer tight maxi dress which she wore to the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Right before Italy, the couple headed to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico where she wore a geometric Gonza Caracas string bikini with a colorful Missoni Short-Sleeve Shirt cover-up. Aside from her swimsuits, she slayed in a skintight black and white Fanci Club Prey Dress that was cut out on the sides.

