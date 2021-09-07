Camila Cabello Covers Olivia Rodrigo’s Smash Hit ‘Good 4 U’: Hear Her Latin Twist On The Bop

Camila Cabello delivered a dazzling rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit track ‘good 4 u,’ which was declared the song of the summer by Spotify.

Camila Cabello, 24, just added a little Latin spice to the biggest song of summer 2021! The Cuban-American singer appeared on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge over the Labor Day weekend, and she performed a unique rendition to “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, 18. The hit track was recently declared the song of the summer by Spotify, and Camila did a top-notch job at giving the song a Latin-style twist while showing off her impeccable vocal skills. Watch Camila’s performance below!

.@Camila_Cabello x @Olivia_Rodrigo is the Live Lounge cover you didn't know you needed 💞 Loving Camila's version of 'good 4 u'! #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/4aNCGlmYDI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 7, 2021

Camila sounded absolutely amazing during the performance. She stood closely to the microphone while belting out the lyrics, and was joined by several men who played musical instruments like the guitar and drums in the background. When it came time for the rocking chorus, Camila sang a bit more softly than how Olivia does in her version of the beloved punk-rock anthem.

The Cinderella star executed not only incredible vocals, but also a dazzling and show-stopping outfit. She was dressed in an all-white ensemble that included black peacock feathers on her shoulders. Camila let her vibrant hair down past her chest, and she added to her stunning look with a pair of silver stylish earrings.

Olivia released “good 4 u” back in May 2021 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and since then the song has become a popular anthem all summer long. The hit track made headlines recently when Olivia gave writing credits to Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro due to the song’s similarities to the 2007 Paramore single “Misery Business.” The credit is considered an interpolation, according to reports, and Hayley and Josh are estimated to be receiving over $1 million for royalties.

The lyrics to “good 4 u,” which comes from Olivia’s debut album Sour, addresses Olivia’s former partner for quickly moving on from their relationship without much of an issue or any care towards her at all. During an in-depth interview with The Guardian days before the song was released, Olivia clapped back at the “sexist criticism of songwriters” like her that “only write songs about boys.” She said, “I’m a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely – and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely – and I think that’s authentic and natural.”