Nicki Minaj Does An Ultra Sexy ‘Slow Whine’ Dance In Tight Latex Outfit — Watch

Nicki Minaj showed off her ‘slow whine’ dance in tight latex pants and a corset in a new video.

Nicki Minaj did her best “slow whine” dance while donned in a tight black latex outfit. The rapper, 38, documented the dance in a video shared on the last slide of a new Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 3. She rocked a black corset, skintight pants, pointed heels, and a massive “Chun-Li” necklace, a reference to her 2018 song of the same name.

“Swipe for a surprise. The vintage dancehall stank face & slow whine ummm chile if glam not hyping u up like this at 4 in the mornin then,” the rapper captioned the post with a series of emojis, adding that she was dancing to a song by artist Pamputtae.

The post comes after the “Moment 4 Life” artist shared a sweet moment with her son, who she welcomed with husband Kenneth Petty last September. In a video shared on Instagram this week (below), the rapper’s baby boy — whose name Nicki has not yet publicly disclosed — appears to say his first word, much to the shock and excitement of his parents.

The family of three are seated on a couch in the video, and Nicki refers to her son as “Papa.” The rapper says to the toddler in the clip, “Papa, say, ‘Me and mama laughed at that.'” Later, she adds, “Papa, what you doing? Say hi” as she holds up his hand to do a wave. Her son then offers a very audible “hi,” and the rapper gasps in excitement.

During an Instagram Live back in July, Nicki opened up about life as a mom, revealing that she would feel “guilty” about having to leave her son for work commitments, even for small amounts of time. “To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” the rapper said in the Live. “Like I know that that’s not easy.” She added, “I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh my God.'”