See Pics

Jon Hamm Goes Shirtless & Makes Out With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Anna Osceola In The Ocean — Photos

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Marksman / MEGA
Jon Hamm 'Mad Men' Black and Red Ball, Los Angeles, America - 25 Mar 2015
*EXCLUSIVE* Detroit, MI - Jon Hamm films "No Sudden Move" in Detroit. Pictured: Jon Hamm BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JSGS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jon Hamm heading to a voice-over studio in L.A. Pictured: Jon Hamm BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola packed on some major PDA while going for a romantic swim in Italy.

Jon Hamm, 50, kicked off the final weekend of summer with a steamy makeout session with girlfriend Anna Osceola, 33, in Pantelleria, Italy. The lovebirds were photographed sharing a romantic smooch while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, and each sported swimwear to soak up the sun. Jon was shirtless and wore red swim trunks, while Anna looked super sexy  in a green bikini top and pink bottom. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

The couple looked so happy during their romantic swim. At one point, they lovingly wrapped their arms around one another for a romantic embrace while in the water. Later on, the actors went diving into the sea off a small cliff, and then soaked up the sunshine even more when they laid out on towels on the rocks.

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola (Photo: Marksman / MEGA)

Jon and Anna have enjoyed a few public outings together ever since their romance began last year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, Jon and Anna were seen running errands at a cafe and flower shop in the Los Angeles area in March 2021, just two days after Jon celebrated his 50th birthday. Before that, the pair were spotted taking a stroll in Dec. 2020, and a month before that, they were seen taking his dog for a walk.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Making Out At The Beach: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & More

The Hamptons, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski meets her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and dog Colombo at the beach in The Hamptons. Te couple share a kiss before Emily goes for a bike ride with her friends. Pictured: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Zoe Saldana puts on a westuit for a Sunday surf session with her husband Marco Perego Saldana. The pair showed some PDA in between waves while out enjoying a family beach day in Malibu. Pictured: Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego Saldana BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - She jetted off to Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend Eyal Booker last week despite the UK being in the midst of a second lockdown. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker were spotted kissing by their resort swimming pool and later on checking the beach. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when they were seen playing a game of tennis. And very quickly, fans realized the relationship was in fact long in the making. Anna had actually appeared on the Mad Men series finale in 2015, portraying the receptionist at the retreat Jon’s Don Draper attends in the ultimate episode. The two only briefly shared the screen together, but Anna clearly left a big impression on Jon!