Miley Cyrus Wraps Herself Up In A Fluffy Towel For Gorgeous Hers Skincare Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’

Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!

In Hers’ post, Miley praised the beauty products while also speaking on her personal wellness regiment. “Individuality is something I’ve always celebrated and that includes the way I approach self-care,” the “Party In The USA” songstress said. “What I love most about Hers is that the company understands no one is the same and that we all deserve unique skin care! As a Creative Advisor for the brand, I’m excited to be helping connect individuals — and their unique skin and needs — with high quality products that can help them shine on the outside the way they do from the inside!” Miley added.

Miley “liked” Hers’ post, and she shared the stunning snapshots to her own Instagram feed. “Everything in my life is custom! Including my skincare with @Hers,” Miley wrote in her caption, and Hers appropriately commented on her post, “THAT GLOWING SKIN.”

Miley joined Hers, as well as its male-centered sibling company, Hims, as a Creative Advisor back in June 2021. The superstar’s new gig was announced in a press release, which stated that Miley’s role would be to “collaborate with the Company on the Hers line of prescription skincare products, beginning with a series of new advertising campaigns and social content.” In the same press release, Miley released a statement expressing her excitement at joining the Hims & Hers team.

“While I struggled a lot with my skin when I was younger, I’ve learned that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all skincare routine — it needs to be personalized,” Miley said. “Hims & Hers makes the entire process incredibly simple, from the initial virtual consultation to the monthly subscription of products tailored just for me. In this new advisory role, I hope to work closely with the company and introduce my fans to an easier, more personalized skincare journey.”