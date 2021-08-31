See Comment

Cam Newton Insists He’s ‘Good’ After Being Let Go By Patriots: ‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Me’

Cam Newton
Noah K Murray/AP/Shutterstock
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C Saints Panthers Football, Charlotte, USA - 17 Dec 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in East Rutherford, N.J Patriots Giants Football, East Rutherford, United States - 29 Aug 2021
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C Seahawks Panthers Football, Charlotte, USA - 25 Nov 2018
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Quarterback Cam Newton was released from the New England Patriots, but he seemed resilient in an Instagram story.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton, 32, took to his Instagram story on Tuesday August 31 after news broke that he’d reportedly been cut from the New England Patriots and would be replaced with rookie Mac Jones, via ESPN. Cam assured fans that he would be totally okay. Even though he doesn’t want people to worry about him, the player still showed fans that he appreciated the love!

Cam’s Instagram story after being released. (Screenshot)

In his signature, bizarrely charactered font, Cam wanted to let everyone know that he’d be fine! “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say… Please don’t feel sorry for me,” he wrote, before including the hashtag “#imGOOD.” Cam ended his story with a reference to the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you,” by breaking down the gesture. “One finger. One pinky. One thumb. Love,” he wrote and included the emoji to go with it.

Cam was signed to the Pats for the 2020 season, after longtime quarterback Tom Brady was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, New England ended the season with a 7-9 losing record. It was also the third time since 2000 that the Patriots didn’t make the playoffs.

