Rita Ora Rocks Flirty Grey Bikini For Sun-Filled Getaway Amid Taika Waititi Romance

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself showing off her stunning figure in a grey bikini as she posed ‘seaside’ and wished everyone a ‘happy weekend.’

Rita Ora, 30, is taking in the summer sun while looking fantastic! The singer posed in several new photos while wearing a dark grey bikini and sunglasses as she sat outside on a cement step with trees in the background during her recent getaway. She shared the snapshots on Instagram on Aug. 28 and captioned them with, “Happy weekend. I’ll be seaside 🌊 #OutNow.”

In addition the the fashionable two-piece swimsuit, Rita wore several necklaces and bracelets and added chunky gold hoop earrings to top off the look. Her wavy blonde locks were down and she appeared to have a soft pink lipstick on.

Once the epic pics were shared, it didn’t take long for fans to comment. “Beautiful!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “fit.” Many more shared red heart emojis and some even called her “sexy.”

Rita’s latest set of photos come after she made headlines for making her romance with New Zealand film director Taika Waititi Instagram official by sharing pics from his 46th birthday party along with a red heart emoji. She looked incredible while wearing a black sheer dress at the party and let everyone see her happiness by flashing smiles at the camera and cuddling her hunky boyfriend.

Just a few weeks before the bash, Rita and Taika proudly showcased their relationship by going red carpet official when they showed up to the Suicide Squad premiere with each other. They stopped to pose for photos while locking arms and wore awesome impressive outfits that included a white blazer style dress that had a large bow-like accent across the bottom for her and a gray blazer over a white button-down top and gray pants for him.

Rita and Taika first sparked romance rumors in Apr. when they posed for a cuddly pic together. They met in Australia, where she was filming The Voice and he was directing Thor: Love & Thunder, earlier in the year, and in May people really began talking about them possibly dating after they were photographed packing on the PDA Down Under while hanging out with Tessa Thompson.