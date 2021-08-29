Exclusive

Kylie Jenner: How She Plans To Announce Her 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was planning to confirm her pregnancy at the upcoming Met Gala, however a source has told HollywoodLife that she is now planning a separate announcement.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and is planning to confirm the exciting news ahead of the Met Gala on September 13. A source close to the cosmetics mogul told HollywoodLife exclusively she had to adjust her plans after multiple outlets reported the news on August 20. “She was planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala before Page Six broke the news,” the insider explained. “Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala.” The source also noted that she would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis and her big sister, Kendall Jenner.

The on-again, off-again couple are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 3, who was born in 2018. And although fans have speculated that the pair recently reconciled after their 2019 split, a source revealed to HL that the two are not back together romantically.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together,” the insider explained. Still, the duo have a “very special bond” and an “intense connection.” The source said that the two have discussed baby no. 2 for quite some time now: “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

As fans would know, Kylie has publicly expressed her desire for more kids in the past. During a makeup tutorial with YouTuber James Charles in October 2018, the reality star revealed she wanted seven children. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” she said, adding that she wanted to give Stormi sisters. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

Meanwhile, Travis sparked reconciliation rumors after he called Kylie his “wifey” at the Parsons Benefit in New York on June 15. The rapper was honored with an award at the gala event and Kylie and Stormi both flew in from Los Angeles to support him. The duo wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet, and during his acceptance speech, Travis said, “Stormi, I love you. And wifey, I love you.”