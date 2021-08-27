Kristen Bell Addresses Controversy About Friends Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Not Bathing Their Kids

Kristen Bell once said that like her pals Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, she doesn’t bathe her kids often. But now, the actress claims those comments — which sparked the Hollywood hygiene debate — were merely a joke.

Kristen Bell, 41, is here to clear up that nonsensical, ongoing debate about personal hygiene in Hollywood. The Queenpins actress recently spoke to Access Hollywood and clarified that when she said she waits for her kids “to stink” before bathing them, she was merely joking. Oh, and according to Kristen, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis‘ comments about not bathing their own children everyday — which ultimately sparked this never-ending debate — was apparently all a joke too. “I thought, ‘America is not gonna dig deep into this and want all the intel on how often people bathe, right?’ Kristen said while reflecting on the hygiene-related debate. “Because there are much more important topics.”

But as Kristen — and everyone else — quickly learned, America was in fact very invested in how often some of Hollywood’s biggest stars bathe themselves and their children. The whole debate had started with Ashton and Mila, who made their jarring comments about their children’s hygiene in July on the Armchair Expert podcast, which is co-hosted by Kristen’s husband, Dax Shepard. Not long after, Kristen and Dax shamelessly admitted on The View that they don’t wash their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, that often, and then Jake Gyllenhaal said he’s not big on showering, either. Luckily though, some stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson assured their fans that they always prioritize their personal hygiene.

Now, Kristen insists that this whole thing was one big joke. Great, now you tell us! “It was kind of funny when we started being asked about it and then the interviewers didn’t even know that Dax’s podcast was the one that started the questions,” Kristen told Access. “And by the way, a room full of four comedians — Dax, Monica Padman, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — who were ‘joking’ about bathing, and then the world took it seriously. So i lost a lot of faith in the human race,” the Veronica Mars alum added.

In one final note on the god-forsaken bathing debate, Kristen said that the fans should figure out for themselves if these Hollywood stars are indeed joking about their hygiene regiments, or if they’re not. “I think it’s on the listener to deduce whether or not it’s a joke, to be honest,” she told Access.