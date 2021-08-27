Amelia Hamlin Says She ‘Loves The Support’ After Mom Lisa Rinna Calls Out Scott Disick Romance

Amelia Hamlin gave a brief response to the buzz surrounding her mom Lisa Rinna shading her romance with Scott Disick on the latest episode of ‘RHOBH.’

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is thankful for the “support” she’s getting following mom Lisa Rinna‘s dig at the model’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, 38. After Lisa, 58, threw some slight shade at her youngest child’s ongoing romance with Scott on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Paper Magazine mentioned Lisa’s comments again in an Aug. 26 Instagram post that featured a photo of Amelia ironically dressed as her famous mother. That post included a caption that said, “We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here,” and it caused the young model to seemingly finally address her mom’s opinions on her relationship.

“ugh, love the support, Amelia commented on the outlet’s post, alongside both a crying and heart emoji. Amelia’s message earned dozens of likes from fans, who clearly found it hilariously that she directly responded to the mention of her mom not being thrilled about her dating Scott.

It was on the Aug. 25 episode of RHOBH that Lisa made those super shady comments about Scott. Lisa was spending some time with Amelia, older daughter Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Delilah’s boyfriend, model Eyal Booker, when the Bravo star said on a confessional that her husband, Harry Hamlin, “would not object” if Delilah and Eyal got married. But then Lisa turned her attention towards Amelia and Scott — and made it clear that those feelings of acceptance don’t exactly apply for them. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point,” Lisa confessed. “No. Like why can’t [she be dating] HarryStyles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?” the mom of two added.

Lisa had previously addressed Amelia and Scott’s romance on the Aug. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live. At the time, Lisa didn’t seem thrilled about the whole situation, but did explain to host Andy Cohen that the relationship was clearly going well for the couple. “Listen, I will say this. Amelia’s very happy right now. And you really want your kids to be happy,” Lisa said. “So, Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy.”

Scott and Amelia first went public with their romance in November 2020, and they’ve grown super close since then. Amelia has even been pictured spending quality time with Scott’s three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, so things are clearly getting pretty serious.