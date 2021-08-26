Sandra Lee Holds Hands With BF Ben Youcef After Ex Andrew Cuomo Steps Down As NY Governor

After Sandra Lee spent a holiday in Europe – and after her ex, Andrew Cuomo, resigned amid sexual harassment claims – the celebrity chef returned to the USA hand-in-hand with her fiancé Ben Youcef.

If Sandra Lee was caught up in any feelings over Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, she certainly hid them well when she touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (Aug. 25). Sandra, 55, had spent the past few weeks taking in the sights and sun in France, per The New York Post, visiting everywhere from St. Tropez to Paris. When she returned home after the vacation, her reported fiancé, Ben Youcef, was by her side. The 46-year-old actor accompanied Sandra as they made their way through the airport (CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS & VIDEO), holding her hand as they dodged other travelers and airport personnel. Ben reportedly flew out to Europe to be by Sandra’s side after attending a UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy – and to be her emotional support.

Seeing Andrew, 63, step down as Governor of New York after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in his office was “so painful for Sandra,” according to The Post. Sandra needed “space and time to process everything,” especially after watching “the disintegration of a decade of work… Staying in Europe was the only way for her to emotionally deal with the aftermath.” Lee and Cuomo began dating in 2005 and moved in together in 2011 – the same year he began his governorship. In September 2019, the couple announced they had ended their relationship.

August has been a transition month for Sandra. At that UNICEF Gala, she debuted her new 25-pound weight loss while rocking a yellow Matičevski gown. “I have to say I’ve been to many, many events, but this has been the most extraordinary event I have been to in so long,” she captioned her IG post that showed off her new look. Less than two weeks later, she was spotted making out with her new boyfriend in St. Tropez. Less a week after that, Sandra was spotted strolling around Paris with a huge ring on her finger, and multiple outlets confirmed the good news – after just a few months of dating, she and Ben were engaged!

One week after an investigation found evidence that Cuomo harassed at least eleven women, the son of the late Mario Cuomo (also a New York governor) stepped down on Aug. 10. “Doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you, because as we say, ‘it’s not about me; it’s about we.’ Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent,” he said during his resignation speech. He also reiterated his past comments that he never “intentionally” harassed any of his accusers but “deeply apologized” to them.”