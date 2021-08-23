Angelina Jolie Rocks Long Black Dress In LA After Joining Instagram For The 1st Time — New Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving an office building in Beverly Hills, CA while wearing a casual dress and matching face mask on Monday afternoon.

Angelina Jolie, 46, spent part of her day visiting an office on Aug. 23, just three days after she made her Instagram debut. The actress was photographed wearing a long black dress that went down to her ankles and had long flared out sleeves, and tan heels as she left the building she went into. She paired the look with a black face mask and had her long straight locks down and parted in the middle.

The beauty also accessorized with a tan purse she had over one shoulder and appeared to be carrying an off-white bag in one hand. She walked by cars and didn’t pay much attention to cameras as she stayed focused on her surroundings. Although they weren’t photographed, her daughter Zahara, 16, and a bodyguard were also reportedly with her for the outing.

It’s not clear what office Angelina was visiting or why she was there, but her visit comes after she made headlines for posting on Instagram for the first time on Aug. 20. She used her first post to raise awareness for the crisis in Afghanistan and reportedly made history for reaching one million and two million followers the quickest of any user on the popular social media platform.

In addition to her first post, which featured a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, Angelina shared a second post about refugees and overall human rights. She encouraged her followers to follow in her footsteps and learn about how to help displaced refugees by visiting the UN Refugee Agency’s account.

“I started working with displaced people because I believe passionately in human rights,” part of her caption for the post read. “Not out of charity, but out of a deep respect for them and their families, and all they continue to overcome, despite so much persecution, inequality and injustice.”

On the same day Angelina debuted her Instagram page and posts, she was spotted hugging some of her kids, including her daughters Shiloh, 15, Zahara, and Vivienne, 13, outside of a Burbank hospital, where she reportedly spent around six hours. It’s unclear why she was there but the visit from her girls seemed to make her happy as she flashed big smiles as they arrived.