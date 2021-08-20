Angelina Jolie Hugs Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, As She & Sisters Warmly Meet Mom After Hospital Visit

Angelina Jolie was spotted sharing some warm hugs with her kids outside a Burbank hospital on Aug 20, and we have the photos.

Angelina Jolie‘s three daughters — Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 — were spotted comforting their mother, 46, outside a Burbank, California hospital on Friday, August 20. The actress is said to have spent nearly six hours inside the building, and it was halfway through her visit that her daughters showed up to share some warm hugs with her.

At this time, it’s not yet clear why Angelina was at the hospital, but it seems pretty evident that she was overjoyed to get the special visit from her girls.

As you can see in the photos seen above and below, Angelina wore a brown wool coat, black capri pants, a black mask and some gold jewelry while at the hospital. Shiloh and sister Vivienne, however, were dressed a bit more casually in contrasting white and black hooded sweatshirts. Vivienne paired her sweatshirt with short black shorts, and Shiloh appeared to wear longer sweatpants to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Zahara was seen wearing flared khaki pants with a white long-sleeved top. She also accessorized her look with a colorful headband.

The tender moment shared between this mother and her daughters went down just hours after Angelina Jolie joined Instagram for the very first time. And just last week, Angelina was spotted shopping with her son, Pax, 17, so the Eternals actress has been pretty busy as of late. We certainly hope she’s doing alright.