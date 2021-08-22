Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Tease Fans With Steamy Elliot & Olivia Photo: It’s ‘Hot In Here’

‘Law & Order: SVU’ co-stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay trolled fans with a behind the scenes snap of them almost kissing.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni certainly have a lot of on-screen chemistry, and recently teamed up for steamy selfie which showed them almost kissing behind the scenes. The Law & Order: SVU co-stars teased fans with a snap of themselves seemingly about to kiss, as they gazed into each others’ eyes with their noses touching. The 60-year-old actor, who rose to fame following his turn as Elliot Stabler, took to Twitter on August 21 to share the snap, after he was prompted by one of his fans.

The follower posted a photo of him and Mariska, 57, acting out a romantic scene on set, accompanied by the caption, “Can y’all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing,” the fan wrote. “It would be the end of us and the end of the internet.” Chris swiftly followed through with the steamy new snap, “#Rehearsing what @Mariska?” he hilariously captioned the pic.

The fan-favorite pairing have recently appeared back on the small screen together in the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is led by Chris’ character Detective Elliot Stabler. Mariska returned to her role as Captain Olivia Benson in multiple season one episodes, and fans couldn’t get enough of the duo reuniting again!

Mariska recently opened up to PEOPLE about her immediate connection with her co-star. “I walked in, saw him, and I went, ‘That guy. That’s the guy.’ It went deep, very fast,” she said. “We both knew that it was something big,” she recalls. “I won’t say that I fully understood it, but I knew that meeting him was important and life-changing. My father, my husband, [Law & Order creator] Dick Wolf, and Chris are the four pillar men in my life. And that happened early.”

She also noted that getting back into the Benson and Stabler groove wasn’t difficult at all. “There was so much shorthand between us, which all goes back to the trust we have. He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship.” Christopher added that they “have each other’s back” no matter what.