Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Breaking Knee, Fracturing Ankle & Suffering Torn Ligament

Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself walking outside of a hospital with both legs wrapped up and advised her followers that it’s ‘s good idea to go to the doctor.’

Mariska Hargitay, 57, is starting to recover after suffering from leg and ankle injuries. The Law & Order: SVU star shared a telling photo of herself walking out of the Hospital for Special Surgery, with her knee wrapped in a medical brace on one leg and an ankle wrapped in one on the other leg, on May 19. She also shared the news of what happened in the caption for the Instagram post.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜,” her caption read.

Once Mariska posted about the tough time she’s going through, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment. “How on earth did this happen? This is both legs! It’s not like it’s one side? get well soon!” one follower wrote. “I hope you get better Mariska❤️❤️,” another wrote. “Whoa. Glad you’re at HSS, such great doctors, but wish you didn’t need them. Stay safe and heal gently,” a third shared.

Celebrities also took to the comments to wish Mariska well. “Omg!! Feel better!!” Demi Lovato commented. Her co-star Ryan Buggle also wrote, “OMG! Nooooo… Get better SO soon!” Wolf Entertainment, which is behind Law & Order: SVU, also commented, “Feel better soon ❤️.”

Although it’s unclear how Mariska sustained her injuries, it’s good to know she’s on the road to recovery and has the support of family, friends, and fans. The talented actress has already finished filming season 22 of her NBC drama. The season finale is set to air on June 3 and is sure to get a lot of viewers considering the success of the show over the years.