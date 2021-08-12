See Pic

Rosie O’Donnell Shares Rare Photo Of Son Blake, 21, & His Girlfriend: We’re ‘Family’

Deputy Editor of New York City

Rosie O’Donnell’s kids are growing up so fast! The star shared a rare photo with two of her children, as well as her son’s girlfriend, on Instagram.

Proud mom alert! Rosie O’Donnell got in some bonding time with two of her kids, and she posted the photos on Instagram to prove it. The comedienne shared a carousel of photos on Aug. 11. In the first pic, her son, Blake O’Donnell, 21, flashes a huge smile while wrapping his arm around younger sister, Dakota O’Donnell, 8. In another shot, he masks up alongside his girlfriend, Teresa, and in the third pic, all three of the youngsters pose with Rosie.

“We r family,” she captioned the set of images, along with a series of emojis. Fans immediately began flooding the comments section with messages of love and support for the family, with many commenting on how much the kids have grown up. “Wow!! Blake is so grown! He’s got us all feeling our age,” one person wrote, while another added, “Blake, I remember when you were born! Beautiful family, Rosie!” Someone else gushed, “Kids have turned into adults…Dakota on her way…and fast!” Some even mentioned that they think Blake looks a lot like Rosie even though he was adopted.

Altogether, Rosie has five children, four of whom she shares with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter. Rosie adopted her first son, Parker O’Donnell, in 1995 as an infant, and Kelli eventually adopted him, too. The women also adopted a daughter, Chelsea, in 1997, followed by Blake in 1999. Kelli gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Vivienne Rose, via artificial insemination in 2002. Rosie and Kelli split five years later.

In 2013, Rosie adopted her fifth child, Dakota, with her then-wife, Michelle Rounds, who she wed in 2012. Rosie and Michelle split in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Rosie gained full custody of Dakota in the divorce.

It’s not very often that Rosie shares photos of her older children on social media, so it was definitely a rare occurrence to see Blake pop up on her feed! However, earlier this summer, she shared a rare photo of Vivienne, as well. In the pic, she was hanging out with Dakota in Santa Monica, and she was all smiles as she cozied up to her little sis.