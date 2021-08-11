‘The Challenge’: Devin Reveals How He Changed His Game, Why He Aligned With Josh & More

Ahead of the premiere of ‘The Challenge,’ HL caught up with Devin Walker for scoop on what to expect, where he stands with Josh, why fans should appreciate the rookies and more.

Devin Walker is back for season 37 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies — but he’s not the same, pot-stirring Devin who we’ve seen in seasons’ past. “Every season, I try to compile what I’ve learned from previous seasons and become the best version of myself and give myself the best chance of winning,” Devin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Last season, I made some real errors, mainly with my mouth. So, coming into this season, I really wanted to focus on not being the center of attention, not having targets on me, but instead, diverting them and letting other people feel like they were in the driver’s seat.”

The five-time Challenge vet added that he became a “valuable asset” to multiple alliances in the house because of his quieter demeanor on Spies, Lies & Allies. “For the first time in history on this show, myself and Kyle [Christie] put ourselves in a position where we were desired by pretty much every alliance in the house,” Devin admitted. “It was something new, but definitely something that’s going to be very entertaining. I think that the two of us, in particular, made strides this season that will be a different side than you’ve seen from us in the past.”

Plus, that doesn’t mean he won’t be bringing the drama on occasion. “I have downgraded my ladle to a teaspoon in terms of pot-stirring,” Devin joked. “But I still have a utensil in rotation. It’s just a little more subtle, it’s a little more calculated, and it’s a little quieter. But sometimes subtlety is the most effective tool. I can’t completely turn myself off. It’s impossible. But I did the best that I could to put myself in the best position. For me, that meant focusing on the game and not the other agents.”

When it comes to Devin, fans may also be surprised to see him team up with his season 36 nemesis, Josh Martinez, this season — but it was all based in strategy. “Josh and I have actually done some off-season training together. Not necessarily of the physical kind, but of the social and partying kind,” Devin revealed. “We found ourselves in the same place at different events, and even took a very fun and entertaining Mexico vacation with Tori Deal. So, we had to put our differences behind us. For both of us, that was probably the best decision. When the two of us are on the same page, instead of tryin to control each side of the house and pin them against each other, when we have one common goal, that’s a strong duo.”

Josh and Devin had a huge feud on The Challenge: Double Agents, but once they were both eliminated, they realized they were fighting the wrong battle when it came to going up against each other. “We realized what exactly the house had done to keep us pinned against each other,” Devin explained. “In those Double Agents fights, there’s not a single person in there that’s trying to stop that. They’re trying to keep us away from each other so neither one of us gets disqualified for fighting, but nobody ever said to us, ‘Hey, you’re giving everybody exactly what they want right now.’ So once we figured that out on our own, it was not going to be a “we-get-played-by-the-whole-house” season again. We are moving on.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Aug. 11 at 8:00 p.m. MTV and will air every Wednesday in the coming weeks. Check out more intel about the season from our interview with Devin below:

On how he trained physically to come on this season: Your boy put on some pounds! I’m walking into this season about 210. I knew that I’m never going to win a speed competition against these kids, and if I don’t put some weight on, I’m never going to have a chance in any of these strength eliminations or challenges. So I’ve got a decent balance and average stamina, and I felt like I really needed to tack on some mass and at least have people thinking twice before sending me into an elimination and risking going against me.