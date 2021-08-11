‘The Challenge’: Devin Reveals How He Changed His Game, Why He Aligned With Josh & More
Ahead of the premiere of ‘The Challenge,’ HL caught up with Devin Walker for scoop on what to expect, where he stands with Josh, why fans should appreciate the rookies and more.
Devin Walker is back for season 37 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies — but he’s not the same, pot-stirring Devin who we’ve seen in seasons’ past. “Every season, I try to compile what I’ve learned from previous seasons and become the best version of myself and give myself the best chance of winning,” Devin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Last season, I made some real errors, mainly with my mouth. So, coming into this season, I really wanted to focus on not being the center of attention, not having targets on me, but instead, diverting them and letting other people feel like they were in the driver’s seat.”
The five-time Challenge vet added that he became a “valuable asset” to multiple alliances in the house because of his quieter demeanor on Spies, Lies & Allies. “For the first time in history on this show, myself and Kyle [Christie] put ourselves in a position where we were desired by pretty much every alliance in the house,” Devin admitted. “It was something new, but definitely something that’s going to be very entertaining. I think that the two of us, in particular, made strides this season that will be a different side than you’ve seen from us in the past.”
When it comes to Devin, fans may also be surprised to see him team up with his season 36 nemesis, Josh Martinez, this season — but it was all based in strategy. “Josh and I have actually done some off-season training together. Not necessarily of the physical kind, but of the social and partying kind,” Devin revealed. “We found ourselves in the same place at different events, and even took a very fun and entertaining Mexico vacation with Tori Deal. So, we had to put our differences behind us. For both of us, that was probably the best decision. When the two of us are on the same page, instead of tryin to control each side of the house and pin them against each other, when we have one common goal, that’s a strong duo.”