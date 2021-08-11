Carrie & Big Cozy Up In Bed ‘Just Like The Old Days’ In ‘And Just Like That’ Set Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie and Chris Noth’s Big looked so in love in this sweet new set photo shared to Instagram.

There’s plenty of rumors swirling about the status of Big and Carrie’s on screen relationship in upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That… — but a new photo seems to hint that the on-again, off-again duo are happier than ever! Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Chris Noth, 66, shared a loving gaze while laying in bed in a new photo posted to Instagram on Aug. 11. “Just like the old days!” Chris, who is rocking a salt-and-pepper hair do, captioned the snap.

Fans immediately began speculating on what the photo meant in the comments — particularly the rumors that Big possibly dies of a heart attack or the two end up getting divorced. Others were just happy to see the Sex and the City couple happy and in love. “That’s what it should be, always Mr Big & Carrie,” one wrote, while others added, “My heart can’t take it,” and “the perfect couple.”

Carrie and Big began their epic love affair on the HBO series back in season one, which debuted in 1998. Initially, SJP’s character — who is a relationship columnist — meets the wealthy, older and mysterious “Big” (real name John James Preston) while at a club with her BFF Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall, who is not returning for the reboot). While Carrie and Big split several times over the course of six seasons, they ultimately ended up together in the season finale.

“The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that’s just fabulous,” Sarah iconically says in her final voiceover of the show. Carrie and Big finally tied the knot (albeit in a dramatic fashion) in the first Sex and the City movie in 2008, marrying in a small courthouse ceremony. The couple encountered some drama in the 2010 sequel when Carrie ran into ex Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) in Abu Dhabi and kissed him. Although Big is upset when he hears the news, the two work out their differences and make-up. SATC2 marks the last time the pair were seen on-screen together, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming reboot.