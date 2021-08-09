Halsey Shows Off Postpartum Stretch Marks & New Photos Of Baby Ender 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Halsey got real when she showed off her post-baby stretch marks after giving birth to baby Ender three weeks ago.

Halsey, 26, gave birth to her first child, Ender, three weeks ago and she showed off her post-baby body in the best way possible. The singer posted a photo of her bare belly that was covered in stretch marks and captioned the slideshow of photos, “Well….this is what it look like.” Halsey is known for being open on social media and we love that she posted an unedited photo of her stomach.

In the slideshow, Halsey posted a slew of photos, one of which shows off the adorable bedroom of her baby. The room is decorated with a gallery wall full of bright and colorful pictures as well as a banner that says Ender in script. Other photos see Ender wrapped up in a cozy blanket while wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and another of boyfriend Alev Aydin, holding Ender while kissing the baby.

Halsey gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev, on July 14, 2021. Since giving birth, Halsey has posted a slew of untouched photos with her baby and one of our favorites was her sitting in the park while wearing a bikini top and breastfeeding Ender. She captioned the photo, “#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!”

We love how real and authentic Halsey is and it’s so refreshing to see her show off her natural body after giving birth.