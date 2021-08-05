Britney Spears’ Lawyer Claims Dad Jamie Is Paying Himself More Money Than Her In New Court Filing

Britney Spears’ lawyer claimed that Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of his daughter’s estate, is paying himself $2,000 per month more than what the singer receives.

Jamie Spears, 69, has been accused of paying himself more money than daughter Britney Spears, 39, gets as conservator of the pop star’s estate. In court documents filed on Aug. 6, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that a judge speed up the process of removing Jamie and also accused the singer’s father of being the cause of “an evident dissipation of assets” in the estate. Jamie, according to Matthew, has paid himself $16,000 per month from Britney’s estate, which is $2,000 more than he gives his daughter. He also allegedly makes another $2,000 per month for office expenses, as well as the millions from Britney’s “services as a performer.”

In the docs, which were obtained by HollywoodLife, Matthew also claimed that Jamie’s legal team is expecting Britney to pay them $1.3 mil in attorney’s fees for duties performed between October 2020 and June 2020. Of that amount that Jamie is seeking, $540,000 is for “media matters,” Matthew said. Jamie was also accused in the docs of going against his famous daughter’s wishes by paying teams of “expensive attorneys” to represent him in the ongoing conservatorship battle.

Matthew asked in the filing for the upcoming Sept. 29 court hearing regarding the conservatorship be moved up to Aug. 23 or after. He said that Jamie’s removal as conservator of estate is “critical” to the Britney’s “emotional health and well-being.” Matthew also claimed in the documents that Jamie “objected” to Britney using her own money to take vacation in Hawaii. That, Matthew said, proves why Jamie’s suspension and ultimate removal as conservator of her estate “should not wait.”

Britney has been fighting to oust her dad as conservator of her estate, a role he’s held since 2008. She spoke against her father and his power in the conservatorship in court on June 23 and on July 24. At the latter hearing, Britney was given approval to hire Matthew as her personal attorney. On July 26, he filed a petition to remove Jamie on and named Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as the ideal replacement.

As Britney awaits her next court date, she’s been relaxing and recharging in Hawaii. A source told HollywoodLife that the “Toxic” singer is taking the next hearing — which could see Jamie suspended or even removed as conservator — “very, very seriously.” The source added, “She wants nothing more than to be able to make her own choices and decisions and it’s as simple as that. She knows how important this date is for her freedom.”