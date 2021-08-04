Harry Styles Fans Flip Over Jennifer Aniston Wearing The Same Suit In New I’nStyle’ Shoot — See Photos

Jennifer Aniston wore a classy suit for her new ‘InStyle’ photoshoot — and fans of Harry Styles quickly realized it’s the exact same attire the singer sported at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Talk about a Hollywood coincidence! Jennifer Aniston, 52, found herself caught up in the wild fandom of Harry Styles, 27, after she just so happened to wear an outfit that the former One Direction member dressed in earlier this year. Yep, wild coincidence indeed. So Jen is the cover girl for InStyle‘s September issue, and the Friends star dressed to the nines, as expected, for the photoshoot. She pulled off an array of ensembles, including a classy two-piece brown and white abstract suit from Gucci’s fall 2021 collection. That outfit, as you can probably guess, was the exact piece of clothing that took the internet — or Harry’s fans, rather — by storm.

On Aug. 3, fans of the “Falling” singer flooded social media to point out that Jen’s elegant suit for the photoshoot was the exact attire that Harry wore to the 2021 Brit Awards in May. It’s almost eerie at how the two A-list stars both wore the same suit — and how they each looked incredible sporting it. While Jen added no accessories to her personal look, Harry walked around with a matching brown purse when he donned the suit at the May 11 awards show. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Harry and Jen’s matching attire riled up the Twitter universe, and fans wasted no time posting matching side-by-side photos of the stars in the iconic suit. “IT’S JENNIFER ANISTON AND HARRY STYLES WEARING THE SAME SUIT FOR ME,” one excited fan said, while another wrote, “Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles are twinning and I’m not sure how I feel about it.” A different fan joked that the British singer and the Emmy winner “are dating” — adding, “I don’t make the rules.”

But the best part of this whole debacle, truthfully, is that this isn’t the first time Harry and Jen were #twinning. Back in 2020, Harry was seen wearing a white T-shirt that said “save the drama for your mama” etched inside red lips. That exact shirt was worn by Jen in the premiere episode of Friends season 10, titled, “The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss.” Fans revisited their matching shirts, and also splashed those side-by-side images all over Twitter as well.

With Harry and Jen’s inadvertent matching continuing, it’s only fair they collaborate together — right? Maybe Harry can drop in for an episode of The Morning Show? Or Jen can briefly steal the spotlight from Harry in one of his music videos? Either way, fans of both superstars would most definitely be here for it.