Jennifer Aniston Jokes She’d ‘Gladly’ Host ‘The Bachelor’ After Chris Harrison’s Exit

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on in Los AngelesFourth Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Bachelor Nation is still looking for a new permanent host, and Jennifer Aniston may just be the woman for the job!

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is a fan of The Bachelor, and she weighed in on the possibility of her becoming the show’s newest host now that Chris Harrison has left his longtime position. “I think they need a psychologist or a psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison or whoever the host is now,” Jen told InStyle. “There should be someone they can go and talk to.” When her interviewer pointed out that Jen herself could fill that role, she responded, “Okay, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden.”

Jennifer Aniston on the September 2021 cover of ‘InStyle.’ (Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co)

Bachelor Nation is currently without a permanent host following Chris’s decision to step down from his role after 20 years. He made the choice after receiving major backlash for not condemning former contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell’s, past racist actions, which came to light during her time on the show in early 2021. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in to host season 17 of The Bachelorette, and will return for season 18 this fall. Meanwhile, season six of Bachelor in Paradise will have a rotating list of celebrity guest hosts when it premieres in mid-August.

Jennifer Aniston poses in a jumpsuit for ‘InStyle.’ (Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co)

Of course, Jen’s comments about hosting the show were all in good fun, as she already has a lot on her plate. The second season of her show, The Morning Show, premieres in September, and in her InStyle interview, she confirmed that she’s in a good place. “Honestly, I have not ever been an ambitious person,” Jen admitted. “[Ambition] just means happiness. I’m ambitious to be a happy, content, fulfilled human being, without regrets about things I knew I could have done and didn’t do.”

Jennifer Aniston stuns in a white slit dress for ‘InStyle.’ (Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co)

Like so many others, Jennifer used the COVID pandemic as an excuse to take a step back and enjoy downtime. However, leaving the industry behind for good isn’t in the cards for her right now. “I can imagine it, and it would be wonderful for about three months,” she explained. “Then you’re like, ‘This is good. I’ve rearranged and cleaned out everything.

So, yes, I can imagine it, and it would be wonderful for about three months. Then you’re like, “This is good — I’ve rearranged and cleaned out everything. I’ve read. I’ve meditated. I feel great. Now, I’d like to see a person.'”