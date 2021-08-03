Jennifer Aniston Jokes She’d ‘Gladly’ Host ‘The Bachelor’ After Chris Harrison’s Exit

Bachelor Nation is still looking for a new permanent host, and Jennifer Aniston may just be the woman for the job!

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is a fan of The Bachelor, and she weighed in on the possibility of her becoming the show’s newest host now that Chris Harrison has left his longtime position. “I think they need a psychologist or a psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison or whoever the host is now,” Jen told InStyle. “There should be someone they can go and talk to.” When her interviewer pointed out that Jen herself could fill that role, she responded, “Okay, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden.”

Bachelor Nation is currently without a permanent host following Chris’s decision to step down from his role after 20 years. He made the choice after receiving major backlash for not condemning former contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell’s, past racist actions, which came to light during her time on the show in early 2021. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in to host season 17 of The Bachelorette, and will return for season 18 this fall. Meanwhile, season six of Bachelor in Paradise will have a rotating list of celebrity guest hosts when it premieres in mid-August.

Of course, Jen’s comments about hosting the show were all in good fun, as she already has a lot on her plate. The second season of her show, The Morning Show, premieres in September, and in her InStyle interview, she confirmed that she’s in a good place. “Honestly, I have not ever been an ambitious person,” Jen admitted. “[Ambition] just means happiness. I’m ambitious to be a happy, content, fulfilled human being, without regrets about things I knew I could have done and didn’t do.”

Like so many others, Jennifer used the COVID pandemic as an excuse to take a step back and enjoy downtime. However, leaving the industry behind for good isn't in the cards for her right now.

So, yes, I can imagine it, and it would be wonderful for about three months. Then you’re like, “This is good — I’ve rearranged and cleaned out everything. I’ve read. I’ve meditated. I feel great. Now, I’d like to see a person.'”