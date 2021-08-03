Fetty Wap Kisses Photo Of Daughter Lauren Maxwell, 4, After Her Death — Touching Video

Fetty Wap continued to mourn his 4-year-old daughter’s tragic death by kissing a photo of his baby girl in a new video. He also asked his fans to leave comments of butterflies in her honor.

Fetty Wap, 30, is still coping with the devastating loss of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell. The “Trap Queen” rapper continued to mourn his baby girl in an Instagram Live on Aug. 2, just one day after he confirmed Lauren died under unknown circumstances. In the video, which can be seen below, an emotional Fetty kissed a photo of Lauren while quietly muttering to himself. He then asked his 6 million followers to do him “a favor” by commenting butterflies on the Instagram Live. “Shorty loved butterflies,” Fetty said of his daughter.

Fetty Wap gets emotional talkin about his daughter who passed away 🦋 pic.twitter.com/09pmo31kSI — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) August 3, 2021

Also in the Instagram Live, Fetty broke down in tears while thanking his fans for their support following the tragedy. “Thank y’all. That’s love. I appreciate y’all, for real. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. The two-time Grammy nominee also referred to Lauren as his “little twin” when he pulled out the photograph of his late daughter, the outlet reported.

Fetty (née Willie Junior Maxwell) shared Lauren with ex girlfriend Turquoise Miami. Turquoise was the first to announce Lauren’s tragic death via Instagram on August 1. She shared a looped video of the 4-year-old smiling in the pool and wrote, “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.” Turquoise did not reveal how Lauren died and updated her bio to inform her followers she would not be responding to DMs. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Fetty for a statement, but did not hear back.

Fetty seemingly acknowledged the news for the first time at the Rolling Loud music festival performance on Sunday evening in Miami, Florida. “LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl,” he posted to his Instagram story. During his set, he also paid tribute to the late Lauren.

The “679” rapper is also a dad to six other children: Aydin, 10, with Ariel Reese, Zaviera, 6, and Zy, 3 with Lezhae Zeona, Khari, 5, with Masika Kalysha, Amani, 5, with ex Elaynna, and Alaiya Grace, 3, with Alexis Skyy. Lauren’s death comes just a year after Fetty lost his younger brother. “Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok,” he said on social media after the death of his sibling, who he often referred to as a twin. “I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling.”