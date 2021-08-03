Watch

Fetty Wap Kisses Photo Of Daughter Lauren Maxwell, 4, After Her Death — Touching Video

Fetty Wap MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Masika and Fetty Wap's Daughter Khari Barbie first Birthday Party at W. Hotel in Hollywood.Pictured: Masika,Fetty Wap,Khari Barbie,MasikaFetty WapKhari BarbieRef: SPL1453239 040417 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Fetty Wap ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, Arrivals, CBS Studio Center, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2019
Fetty Wap MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Fetty Wap continued to mourn his 4-year-old daughter’s tragic death by kissing a photo of his baby girl in a new video. He also asked his fans to leave comments of butterflies in her honor.

Fetty Wap, 30, is still coping with the devastating loss of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell. The “Trap Queen” rapper continued to mourn his baby girl in an Instagram Live on Aug. 2, just one day after he confirmed Lauren died under unknown circumstances. In the video, which can be seen below, an emotional Fetty kissed a photo of Lauren while quietly muttering to himself. He then asked his 6 million followers to do him “a favor” by commenting butterflies on the Instagram Live. “Shorty loved butterflies,” Fetty said of his daughter.

Also in the Instagram Live, Fetty broke down in tears while thanking his fans for their support following the tragedy. “Thank y’all. That’s love. I appreciate y’all, for real. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. The two-time Grammy nominee also referred to Lauren as his “little twin” when he pulled out the photograph of his late daughter, the outlet reported.

Fetty (née Willie Junior Maxwell) shared Lauren with ex girlfriend Turquoise Miami. Turquoise was the first to announce Lauren’s tragic death via Instagram on August 1. She shared a looped video of the 4-year-old smiling in the pool and wrote, “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.” Turquoise did not reveal how Lauren died and updated her bio to inform her followers she would not be responding to DMs. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Fetty for a statement, but did not hear back.

Fetty Wap with daughter Lauren Maxwell
Fetty Wap with daughter Lauren Maxwell (Photo: Splashnews)

Related Gallery

Saddest Deaths Of 2020 -- PICS

Dusty HillZZ Top in concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, USA - 20 Oct 2019
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Stella Tennant attending the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo by Alban Wyters/Sipa USA

Fetty seemingly acknowledged the news for the first time at the Rolling Loud music festival performance on Sunday evening in Miami, Florida. “LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl,” he posted to his Instagram story. During his set, he also paid tribute to the late Lauren.

The “679” rapper is also a dad to six other children: Aydin, 10, with Ariel Reese, Zaviera, 6, and Zy, 3 with Lezhae Zeona, Khari, 5, with Masika Kalysha, Amani, 5, with ex Elaynna, and Alaiya Grace, 3, with Alexis Skyy. Lauren’s death comes just a year after Fetty lost his younger brother. “Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok,” he said on social media after the death of his sibling, who he often referred to as a twin. “I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling.”