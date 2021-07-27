Watch

Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 20, Rocks A Colorful Bikini In Sexy New Video

Iris Law took to her Instagram story to share an eye-catching video of herself strolling along a beach in a stylish bikini that helped her show off her incredible fit figure.

Iris Law, 20, looks like she’s having an amazing summer in her latest video! The daughter of Jude Law, 48, shared a new stunning clip to her Instagram story on July 27 and in it, she’s strutting her stuff on a beach in a multi-colored bikini and skirt wrap. She was also rocking her awesome short blue hair and looked as confident as could be.

Although it’s not clear what beach Iris was on in the clip, it seemed to prove she took a moment to relax and enjoy the summer sun. The gorgeous model also seems to combine work and play when it comes to posing for epic pics in beautiful locations. Whether she’s taking a dip in water while showing off a fashionable piece of clothing, or getting gelato at a shop while wearing the popular Fendi brand, she knows how to work it in memorable ways!

Before her latest bikini pic, Iris made headlines on July 17 for posing in a purple bikini and turquoise skirt while leaning against a motorcycle in various Instagram pics. She also had blonde short hair and wore sunglasses as she playfully posed. Her nails were painted with pastel colors and she gave off the perfect warm weather vibe.

Iris Law
Iris Law confidently posing for photographers at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

She also recently posed in a red bikini while standing in a doorway and one-pieces like the multi-colored one that had a cut-out section in the middle, which she showed off earlier this month. The influencer is always met with a plethora of compliments on her photos, proving she’s inspiring others on the daily! It’s only a matter of time that she’s surely to continue doing so with fall looks in a couple of months.

Like many other adult celeb kids, Iris has taken her own path and hasn’t been shy about making her career all her own even though she grew up with famous parents. The beauty, whose mother is Sadie Frost, continues to wow us with her impressive hard work and dedication and we can’t wait to see what else she gets up to soon!