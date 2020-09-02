Iris Law is so grown up! It seems like just yesterday that Jude Law’s teenage daughter was in grade school, now she’s designing her own sultry swimwear.

Jude Law‘s daughter Iris Law has shown off her latest swimwear design, posing for a sultry snap while in Italy. The 19-year-old model, whom Jude shares with actress Sadie Frost, took to Instagram on August 31 and posted a series of pics in the barely-there bikini. “Eeeeep I designed and sewed this bikini the day before I came away do u like it?” she captioned the carousel post, adding a clown emoji and a brain emoji. She rocked a pink and blue two-piece swimsuit which featured a strappy halter-neck design and a tie around her waist.

She pouted in the selfies, which were taken in Capri, Italy, and appeared totally bare-faced as she donned a pair of simple gold hoop earrings. She also shared a mirror selfie video, in which she swept her brunette tresses into a top knot, and showed off her derriere in the high-cut bikini bottoms. “wtf i love it!!! iris the designer,” one of her 312,000 IG followers commented, while another wrote, “I LOVE ITTTT OMFG.”

Iris’ dad Jude most recently made headlines when he wed businesswoman Phillipa Coan in a surprise secret ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London. The couple were seen outside the town hall on April 30, 2019 dressed to the nines for the ceremony. Jude donned a dark blue corduroy suit and Phillipa stunned in an off-white mini dress which featured a ruffle design on the front. The bride-to-be carried flowers as Jude helped her out of a black Range Rover and they walked up the steps to the town hall for the nuptials. An hour later, they were all smiles as they left the building, flaunting wedding bands.