Mick Jagger’s Son Gabriel, 23, Marries Anouk Winzenried In Private London Wedding

Congratulations to Gabriel Jagger! The youngest child of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall tied the knot with socialite Anouk Winzenried in a low-key ceremony in London.

Though The Rolling Stones probably didn’t play Gabriel Jagger’s wedding reception, “Wild Horses” couldn’t keep him from saying “I do” over the weekend. Gabriel, 23, married his fiancée Anouk Winzenried, a Swiss socialite, in a seemingly quiet ceremony in London, England. The couple released an official wedding portrait – CLICK HERE TO SEE – which shows the young son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall wearing a navy suit, an off-white boutonniere, and a light pink tie. His bride wrote a simple but glamorous, off-white dress with silver seahorse-shaped earrings.

Mick, 78, and Jerry, 65, were reportedly in attendance, according to Daily Mail. The couple married in front of family and friends, including Gabriel’s stepfather, Rupert Murdoch. The 90-year-old media tycoon hosted the event at is £11 million / $15 million Oxfordshire mansion Holmwood House. Gabriel and Anouk, the daughter of Andrea and Janine Winzenried, announced their engagement at the start of 2020. “The engagement is announced between Gabriel, son of Jerry Murdoch of Texas, and Mick Jagger of London, and Anouk, daughter of Janine and Andrea Winzenried of Switzerland,” the announcement read, per The Tatler.

Gabriel has, for the most part, stayed out of the public eye. His sisters Georgia May Jagger and Lizzy Jagger have made names for themselves in the modeling world. His older brother, James Jagger, 35, followed their dad into the entertainment world. Gabriel’s focus has been more in the media world. He worked as a journalist at The Time (his stepfather, who has been married to Jerry since 2016, owns the newspaper). Gabriel launched Why Now, a publication that offers articles, videos, and audio content for a monthly subscription fee.

Gabriel reportedly met Anouk while she was working in Mustique. After the couple announced the engagement, they were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mick’s children with Jerry Hall are literally only half of his kids. He is also the father of Karis, 50, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 49, with Bianca Jagger; Lucas, 22, with Luciana Morad; and his youngest, 4-year-old Deveraux with his current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

“My children are very close to Mick’s other children, my stepchildren,” Jerry wrote in 2014. “Mick has a son with another woman, after me, so the whole family is very, very close, and I’m close with the mothers. I think family is really, really important.” Ahead of Gabriel’s wedding, Jade, Georgia May, and Lucas all got together for a sibling reunion. “Siblings are the best when u come from a dynasty like mine,” Jade captioned the photos from the get-together.