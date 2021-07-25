Kyle Richards Is Hospitalized After Terrifying Bee Attack & Multiple Stings: ‘They Were Chasing Me’

Kyle Richards explained that she ‘walked into’ a hive of bees. Due to her allergy, she carries an epi pen — but it malfunctioned and wouldn’t open.

Kyle Richards, 52, appears to be doing okay after a terrifying bee attack. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is allergic to bees, revealed she had to be hospitalized due to the incident in a series of Instagram posts shared on Sunday, July 25. “So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times,” she began, writing the white text over an image of her in a hospital bed. The actress-turned-reality star held an oxygen mask up to her face.

“If you know me at all you know Im allergic to bees and terrified of them,” she explained. She then followed the video with a hilarious clip of Lisa Rinna running from a bee and screaming, “where’s my epi pen?” Kyle found herself in a somewhat similar situation, sharing security footage of the terrifying incident which happened at home. “I can laugh at this now, but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me,” Kyle added, noting her family — including husband Mauricio Umansky and four daughters — weren’t home, landline wasn’t working and epi pen was “defective.”

I was screaming “help me, oh my god, oh my god,” she explained, adding she was able to remove a stinger out of her hand. In the footage, Kyle then climbed out of the pool, realizing she had more stings on her forehead. In retrospect, Kyle shared one piece of advice for those who could find themselves in a similar situation. “I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work,” she penned over another hospital photo.

“There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc,” the reality star explained, thanking the Los Angeles Fire Department and Encino Hospital Medical Center for their assistance. “And for repeatedly convincing me there were no more bees in my hair…still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks,” she also joked.