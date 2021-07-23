Sting, 69, & Wife Trudie Styler, 67, Step Out For Rare Date Night In Italy — Photos

Sting and longtime wife Trudie Styler stepped out for dinner in Italy this week — and the two looked super stylish.

Sting and wife Trudie Styler stepped out for a date night in Italy on Thursday, July 22. The English musician, real name Gordon Sumner, 69, and his actress wife, 67, had dinner at the Gala Hotel during the Ischia Global Festival — and both looked super stylish in their dinner attire.

The “Desert Rose” singer wore an all-black ensemble that featured a cozy cardigan and matching face mask, while his wife wore a polished two-piece blouse and pant set in black and white with palm prints. She accessorized with wedges and a woven basket purse.

Over dinner with several wine glasses and water, the longtime couple were photographed with big smiles as they gazed at each other. The outing comes after the two were spotted aboard a yacht in Capri in Italy’s scenic Bay of Naples: Sting wore a speedo during that outing and showed off his toned physique.

The couple own a Tuscan summer villa near the south of Florence, and are presumably spending time there during this time. Per the duo’s CBS Sunday Morning villa tour in May 2019, the summer home is a place for their large family: Sting and Trudie share children Eliot, 30, Giacomo, 25, Jake, 36, and Mickey, 37, together.

“It was very dilapidated,” Sting told CBS. “And we bought it for a song, maybe two songs, I’m not sure!” The 400-year-old villa also accommodates a ton of acreage for olive groves and a vineyard. “I’m a farmer’s daughter,” Trudie said during the tour. “I love the idea of having a lot of land around that could be cultivated in some way.”

The longtime duo have been married for nearly 29 years now. In an interview with PEOPLE last February, Sting revealed how and his wife make love last. “I’ve been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, ‘How has it lasted this long?’ I say, ‘Well, it’s kind of a miracle, but we don’t take it for granted,'” the musician said. “We’re friends, too. We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that’s an important distinction there.”

“Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone’s company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer,” Sting added. “So you can have both, and I think that’s important. Be married to your best friend.”