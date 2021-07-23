See Pics

Sting, 69, & Wife Trudie Styler, 67, Step Out For Rare Date Night In Italy — Photos

sting and trudie styler
Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
John legend is spotted with his wife Christine Teigen in in Portofino having a romantic dinner and eating a good ice cream. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend,Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: Black mamba / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457837_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26 show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 24. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Sting and longtime wife Trudie Styler stepped out for dinner in Italy this week — and the two looked super stylish.

Sting and wife Trudie Styler stepped out for a date night in Italy on Thursday, July 22. The English musician, real name Gordon Sumner, 69, and his actress wife, 67, had dinner at the Gala Hotel during the Ischia Global Festival — and both looked super stylish in their dinner attire.

sting and trudie styler
Sting and wife Trudie Styler step out for date in Italy on July 22. (Gigi Iorio/SplashNews)

The “Desert Rose” singer wore an all-black ensemble that featured a cozy cardigan and matching face mask, while his wife wore a polished two-piece blouse and pant set in black and white with palm prints. She accessorized with wedges and a woven basket purse.

Over dinner with several wine glasses and water, the longtime couple were photographed with big smiles as they gazed at each other. The outing comes after the two were spotted aboard a yacht in Capri in Italy’s scenic Bay of Naples: Sting wore a speedo during that outing and showed off his toned physique.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Kissing On The Red Carpet: Cardi B, Offset & More

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa. Anwar Hadid, left, and Dua Lipa arrive at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

The couple own a Tuscan summer villa near the south of Florence, and are presumably spending time there during this time. Per the duo’s CBS Sunday Morning villa tour in May 2019, the summer home is a place for their large family: Sting and Trudie share children Eliot, 30, Giacomo, 25, Jake, 36, and Mickey, 37, together.

sting and trudie styler
Sting and wife Trudie Styler step out for date in Italy on July 22. (Gigi Iorio/SplashNews)

“It was very dilapidated,” Sting told CBS. “And we bought it for a song, maybe two songs, I’m not sure!” The 400-year-old villa also accommodates a ton of acreage for olive groves and a vineyard. “I’m a farmer’s daughter,” Trudie said during the tour. “I love the idea of having a lot of land around that could be cultivated in some way.”

The longtime duo have been married for nearly 29 years now. In an interview with PEOPLE last February, Sting revealed how and his wife make love last. “I’ve been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, ‘How has it lasted this long?’ I say, ‘Well, it’s kind of a miracle, but we don’t take it for granted,'” the musician said. “We’re friends, too. We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that’s an important distinction there.”

“Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone’s company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer,” Sting added. “So you can have both, and I think that’s important. Be married to your best friend.”