Dwyane Wade Posts Sexy Selfie Of Gabrielle Union In Nothing But Her Underwear: ‘This Is 48’

One hot mama! Gabrielle Union looked like she was posing in a Calvin Klein ad as she rocked just her undies for a flirty snap.

Gabrielle Union is looking phenomenal at 48 — and her handsome husband Dwyane Wade, 39, couldn’t agree more! The former NBA star took to Instagram to share a sizzling selfie snapped by the Bring It On alum as she wore just a pair of cheeky black underwear on Friday, July 23. “This is 48,” Dwyane wrote over the IG story, adding a looking and peach emoji as he tagged her.

Gabrielle’s flawless complexion was on full display as she gave the camera a smoldering look, appearing to be makeup free sans black liner and lashes. She kept her jet black hair in a ponytail style braid as she stood in her bathroom looking content and relaxed. Given that Dwyane posted the gorgeous photo, we’re going to guess she texted it to him privately before he decided to share it with the world! Just recently, the actress was also part of Heron Preston‘s collaboration with Calvin Klein — modeling a set as she posed in her at home bathroom.

Gabrielle’s glowing skin is largely thanks to her health lifestyle and skincare routine, which she’s previously talked about in interviews. Her absolute must? A good face oil to stay hydrated and supple — and contrary to belief, they work well for oily skin (which Gabrielle has). “It’s a blessing and a curse to have oily skin, but I’m starting to believe it’s like embalming fluid that’s sort of keeping me youthful looking,” she said to Elle back in 2016, revealing her go-to is the Organic Camellia Oil from her makeup artist Julie Hewitt‘s line.”It’s amazing…and it’s just a couple drops, and I’ve used it on my neck or my face. I don’t want to call it a wonder product, but for lack of a better word, it’s a wonder product,” she added.

The rest of her routine includes a facial scrub (Neutrogena’s pink grapefruit to be exact), Mario Badescu toner, and — very importantly, sunscreen. “That’s pretty much daily. But I’m still experimenting with things. I was with Neutrogena for 10 years, and I’m no longer with them and the products still speak for themselves,” she added in the same interview. “Especially around that time of the month I tend to use more products with salicylic acid and they’re just a brand that I trust and have been using for a really long time.”