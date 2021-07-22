Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her Hair Transformation With A Pixie Cut On The Set Of New Series

When it comes to her new ‘do, Nicole Kidman is keeping it short and to the point, as she’s rocking a bold pixie cut for her new Apple+ TV show.

She’s Lucille no more! After spending weeks looking like the late I Love Lucy star, Nicole Kidman looked more like Julia Roberts in Hook with the hairstyle she debuted on Instagram on July 22. The 54-year-old actress had ditched her strawberry blonde locks for a bright red pixie cut. “On set,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing on the set of her new Apple+ TV series, Roar, after an apparent storm. The rains had subsided, leaving a vivid rainbow that was almost as bright as Nicole’s hair color. Not one to miss a perfect opportunity, Nicole posed in front of the light show, as if she was the one casting the rainbow out of her new ‘do.

This new chapter in Nicole’s hair journey comes after she transported herself back to the 1990s, back when she had her breakthrough alongside Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder. The Australian icon took a selfie on the day she interviewed Chris Rock for Variety, and her hair was a mass of wavy curls that fell way past her shoulders. This was a dramatic reset for two reasons: because Nicole usually wears her hair straight or wavy, and for weeks prior, the only time anyone saw Nicole, it was when she was filming Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin’s new biopic about Lucile Ball and Desi Arnez.

For weeks, fans were treated to pics of Nicole after she had changed herself to look like Lucille. In April, the first photos of Nicole as Lucy showed her in a bright orange wig, a cream-colored blouse, a pale green blazer, and brown slacks. A few weeks later, more photos emerged of Nicole with curly hair as she walked next to Javier Bardem, the actor playing Desi to Nicole’s Lucy, dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, reminiscent of Desi’s outfit as Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy. At the start of May, Nicole was in full 1950s Lucy glam, wearing a sleep blue vest over a blush pink blouse with matching blue trousers. Her hair was as bright as the sun.

It’s unclear what Nicole’s new pixie cut means for her part on Roar. The project is an anthology series, adopted from Cecelia Ahern’s book of the same name, of “darkly comic feminist fables” starring Nicole Kidman (who will also executive produce), Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie. It’s the first series from GLOW creators Liz Fahive and Carly Mensch, and will focus on “genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view,” per Vulture.