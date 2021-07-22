Khloe Kardashian Lets Daughter True, 3, & Niece Dream, 4, Do Her Makeup & She Comes Out Looking Orange

Khloe Kardashian was looking a bit orange, to say the least, after her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian got to work as little makeup artists in training.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, just underwent a fabulous glam transformation that was done by none other than her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her 4-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. On Wednesday, July 21, Khloe adorably got her makeup done (whether she wanted to or not) by the two little ones, and the Good American co-founder posted the entire process on her Instagram Stories. The adorable beauty session appeared to take place in the backyard of a family member’s house while Khloe was seemingly on babysitting duty for her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and two nieces.

In the first video, Khloe could be seen with a bit of orange makeup on her cheeks while True sat on her lap. But True — who seemed to be holding a makeup sponge — escaped from her mom’s lap and tried finagling with the camera, as Khloe said, “Oh my gosh. What are you doing to me? No, don’t do that to my phone.” True’s response to her mom was an adorable baby noise as she shook Khloe’s phone around.

Then, Dream joined her cousin to perform the beauty session on Aunt Khloe. “Dreamie, what are you guys doing to me?” Khloe asked brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter. The mom of one then decided to let the little ones continue their task and filmed Dream using the makeup sponge to apply the orange makeup all over Khloe’s face. Khloe seemed fairly relaxed during the process, though she did quietly say “Oh my god” while Dream was hard at work with the makeup.

As expected, Khloe’s makeup results were absolutely iconic. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filmed another Instagram video and showed off her face, which was completely filled with orange makeup that was even applied to her neck. “So I don’t know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists,” Khloe told her followers. She then said that True and Dream, as well as 3-year-old nieces Stormi Webster and Chicago West, who were never seen during the makeup session but were seemingly involved, “killed it.” And quite frankly, we couldn’t agree more!

Khloe’s been spending lots of quality time with her little family members as of late. On July 18, she assembled with Dream and nieces Chicago and Penelope Disick, 9, for a sweet family selfie. While Khloe — whose makeup was completely normal this time around — gave the camera a kissy face, the three KarJenner kids all showed off their precious smiles. “Me and my besties!” Khloe captioned the four-person selfie.