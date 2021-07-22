See Pics

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie with her kids
Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France.

Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.

Angelina Jolie goes shopping with four of her kids in Paris on July 22, 2021 (Photo: Splashnews)

Angelina was dressed for the outing in a white shirt, beige pants and beige heels. She also had on a matching beige jacket, but removed it to stay comfortable in the sun. Shiloh wore a black sweatshirt and white pants while her sister Zahara was dressed in a cute blue maxi dress. The boys of the family, meanwhile, dressed fairly casual. Pax was wearing a plaid shirt that covered a white t-shirt and khaki pants and Knox opted for a black shirt and gray trousers.

The shopping day comes amid Angelina’s ongoing custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 57, over their five minor children: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Their eldest son, Maddox, 19, is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle. Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angelina has continued to try and fight that decision.

Angelina has claimed have “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband, who was previously cleared of child abuse charges by the FBI and Department of Child & Family Services in 2016. In addition, the Girl, Interrupted actress is desperately trying to get the judge in the pair’s custody case thrown out, as she claims he is biased due to having a former relationship with one of Brad’s lawyers. This request was denied in 2020, but she has continued to fight for his removal. Meanwhile, Brad’s team has accused her of “delaying” the custody hearing with her appeals.

The former couple, known as “Brangelina,” got together in 2005 and married in Aug. 2014. But two years later, the couple split and Angelina filed for divorce. While the divorce is still ongoing, they were granted legally single in April 2019. Of their six children, three were welcomed via adoption (Maddox, Pax and Zahara), while the other three (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne) are the former couple’s biological children.