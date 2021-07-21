Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free As ‘Little Visitors’ Psalm & Saint West Disrupt Her Workout

“Kim without glam, is my favourite Kim 😍❤️,” one fan wrote, referring to her no makeup look. “Love this,” another wrote while many more left red heart emojis. One fan also called the pics “so cute” while another called Saint and Psalm “beautiful babies.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen bonding pics with Kim and her kids, who also includes daughter North, 8, and Chicago, 3. On July 9, she was seen having a great time with Saint at Universal Studios Hollywood. The duo posed for memorable pics while enjoying time on amusement park rides and admiring the view. The tot looked like he was having the time of his life as he flashed big smiles and even hugged a friend’s daughter.

When Kim’s not spending quality time with her kiddos, she’s showing off her beauty in solo pics and this summer, she’s rocked more than one epic bikini photo. On July 13, she channeled her inner Ariel from The Little Mermaid by posing for pic while swimming underwater. She wore a flattering blue bikini in the snapshot and her long locks were swept behind her back as she flaunted her incredible skills.

The awesome pic got a lot of compliments and even Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, called her daughter “beautiful” in a comment.