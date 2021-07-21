Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Neon Pink Bra Top & Leggings After Reuniting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian hit the gym on July 21 and gave her fans a look into her intense fitness routine all while donning the latest from her line, Good American.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, stunned in a video posted on her Instagram stories where she showcased her new workout gear from her line, Good American.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in front of a mirror in her gym as she filmed the quick clip on July 21. Khloe wore a matching neon pink set comprised of a sports bra with high-rise bottoms, and pink shoes. Needless to say, the reality star looked flawless. The clip shows Khloe stepping back and forth and posing for the camera, all while giving fans the perfect angle of her incredibly lean body.

Khloe posted this video a day after she was spotted with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 30. The pair was recently spotted taking their daughter, True Thompson, 3, to dance practice on July 20. In the pics, Tristan and KoKo appear to be relaxed. Taking care of True appears to be their priority. In the photos, Tristan is seen carrying their daughter, while Khloe stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup.

The July 20 outing is the first time the on-again, off-again stars have been been pictured together since their split last month. The NBA player and the reality TV personality initially broke up in 2018 and again in 2019, when he was linked to her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. But Tristan and Khloe have always put their differences aside to co-parent True.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained on the KUWTK reunion in June, confirming that they weren’t actually back together while shooting the show’s final season — despite agreeing to have a second child via surrogate. “He’s a great dad.”