Watch

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Neon Pink Bra Top & Leggings After Reuniting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian
Splash News/Protein World
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to The Imagination At Studio in LAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1321580 210716 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a nude dress as she shops for a one piece at DASH in MiamiPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1356027 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.

Khloe Kardashian hit the gym on July 21 and gave her fans a look into her intense fitness routine all while donning the latest from her line, Good American.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, stunned in a video posted on her Instagram stories where she showcased her new workout gear from her line, Good American.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in front of a mirror in her gym as she filmed the quick clip on July 21. Khloe wore a matching neon pink set comprised of a sports bra with high-rise bottoms, and pink shoes. Needless to say, the reality star looked flawless. The clip shows Khloe stepping back and forth and posing for the camera, all while giving fans the perfect angle of her incredibly lean body. 

Khloe posted this video a day after she was spotted with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 30. The pair was recently spotted taking their daughter, True Thompson, 3, to dance practice on July 20. In the pics, Tristan and KoKo appear to be relaxed. Taking care of True appears to be their priority. In the photos, Tristan is seen carrying their daughter, while Khloe stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup.

The July 20 outing is the first time the on-again, off-again stars have been been pictured together since their split last month. The NBA player and the reality TV personality initially broke up in 2018 and again in 2019, when he was linked to her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. But Tristan and Khloe have always put their differences aside to co-parent True.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Couple Pics

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe with her ex Tristan Thompson. On July 20 they were photographed taking their daughter True to her dance class. (SplashNews.com)

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained on the KUWTK reunion in June, confirming that they weren’t actually back together while shooting the show’s final season — despite agreeing to have a second child via surrogate. “He’s a great dad.”