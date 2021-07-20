See Pics

Penelope Cruz, 47, Rocks Sexy Red Swimsuit & Ripped Daisy Dukes At The Beach In Italy – Photos

BACKGRID
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA -Absolutely fabulous! Helen Hunt shows off her striking beauty while going for a splash in Malibu. Pictured: Helen Hunt
Actress Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston during a holidays in Marbella on Sunday 16 July 2017.Non ExclusivePictured: Eva LongoriaRef: SPL1539726 170717 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comAustralia Rights, Canada Rights, New Zealand Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Penelope Cruz was spotted walking along the sand and in the water with her family in Fregene, Italy while showing off her figure in a stylish red swimsuit and shorts.

Penelope Cruz, 47, proved she’s looking incredible this summer during her latest outing! The actress was recently photographed at a beach in Fregene, Italy with her family and was donning an incredible red swimsuit and two different pairs of shorts, including Daisy Dukes. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses as her long, wavy hair was down and parted to the side during the fun day.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz showing off her figure in a red swimsuit and Daisy Dukes. (BACKGRID)

At one point, the beauty was seen walking on the sand while holding her adorable dog’s leash and taking it for a stroll. At another point, she was happily taking a dip in the water to stay cool while wearing black Nike shorts. Her kids, Leo, 10, and Luna, 7, who she shares with husband Javier Bardem, were also seen hanging out on the sand next to her while wearing their own swimsuits.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz walking in the water during her beach outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Stars Over 40 In Daisy Dukes

*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez poses for a photo with Miami Beach police. 09 Jun 2021 Pictured: Jennifer lopez. Photo credit: Miami Beach police/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761224_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Wendy Williams is seen in a Supreme Nasty Nas t-shirt, denim short shorts and Supreme x Everlast leopard print coat in New York CityPictured: Wendy WilliamsRef: SPL5231283 080621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

This isn’t the first time Penelope’s wowed us with her swimsuit look. On July 2, she was also photographed looking flawless in a blue, plunging one-piece while vacationing with her hubby and kids in Sardinia. The Vanilla Sky star was seen holding hands with Javier and taking sweet moments to hug her children as they sat under the sun and enjoyed their memorable getaway.

A week later, Penelope was seen in another swimsuit and looking just as gorgeous. This time, she opted for a pink patterned choice with black straps as she, Javier, and their kids were again hanging out on the beach in Sardinia. Like her latest outing, she added sunglasses to her look and took in the beauty of her surroundings as her hair blew from the wind of the water.

Penelope’s many beach outings seem to support her recent comments about not being “a workaholic” like she was when she was younger. She’s admitted to learning that focusing on being a mom and taking in the precious times in life is what’s most important. “In my 20s, I was a total workaholic, I would even wake myself up in the middle of the night to respond to emails and things like that, and then I had to learn patience, rest, silence,” she told Marie Claire Greece in a recent interview. “The things that I appreciate a lot now.”