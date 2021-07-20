Penelope Cruz, 47, Rocks Sexy Red Swimsuit & Ripped Daisy Dukes At The Beach In Italy – Photos

Penelope Cruz was spotted walking along the sand and in the water with her family in Fregene, Italy while showing off her figure in a stylish red swimsuit and shorts.

Penelope Cruz, 47, proved she’s looking incredible this summer during her latest outing! The actress was recently photographed at a beach in Fregene, Italy with her family and was donning an incredible red swimsuit and two different pairs of shorts, including Daisy Dukes. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses as her long, wavy hair was down and parted to the side during the fun day.

At one point, the beauty was seen walking on the sand while holding her adorable dog’s leash and taking it for a stroll. At another point, she was happily taking a dip in the water to stay cool while wearing black Nike shorts. Her kids, Leo, 10, and Luna, 7, who she shares with husband Javier Bardem, were also seen hanging out on the sand next to her while wearing their own swimsuits.

This isn’t the first time Penelope’s wowed us with her swimsuit look. On July 2, she was also photographed looking flawless in a blue, plunging one-piece while vacationing with her hubby and kids in Sardinia. The Vanilla Sky star was seen holding hands with Javier and taking sweet moments to hug her children as they sat under the sun and enjoyed their memorable getaway.

A week later, Penelope was seen in another swimsuit and looking just as gorgeous. This time, she opted for a pink patterned choice with black straps as she, Javier, and their kids were again hanging out on the beach in Sardinia. Like her latest outing, she added sunglasses to her look and took in the beauty of her surroundings as her hair blew from the wind of the water.

Penelope’s many beach outings seem to support her recent comments about not being “a workaholic” like she was when she was younger. She’s admitted to learning that focusing on being a mom and taking in the precious times in life is what’s most important. “In my 20s, I was a total workaholic, I would even wake myself up in the middle of the night to respond to emails and things like that, and then I had to learn patience, rest, silence,” she told Marie Claire Greece in a recent interview. “The things that I appreciate a lot now.”