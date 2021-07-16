Fashion

Sofia Richie Slays In Barely There Lingerie For Sexy 8 Other Reasons Campaign — Photos

Lifestyle Director

Sofia Richie stars in the new campaign for 8 Other Reasons & she looks flawless in a slew of sexy lingerie sets.

Sofia Richie, 22, always makes a statement, no matter what she wears and her latest looks for the 8 Other Reasons campaign may just be her sexiest to date. Sofia stars in the photoshoot for the fashion where she rocked sexy lingerie sets and accessories. In one of our favorite photos, Sofia rocked a baby blue long-sleeve off-the-shoulder corset top that showed off major cleavage as she paired the shirt with sheer white pants.

Sofia Richie showed off her incredibly toned figure in the new 8 Other Reasons campaign. (MEGA)
In the campauign, Sofia showed off her toned abs in a slew of sexy looks including this cropped gray blazer bra styled with a pair of matching trousers. (MEGA)

In another photo from the campaign, Sofia put her toned abs on full display in a cropped gray blazer with a tiny little bra attached with criss-cross straps across her taut stomach. She styled the top with a pair of baggy low-rise trousers. She showed off her abs yet again in a yellow crop top that was cut out at the chest with a keyhole cutout.

The collection includes 61 different pieces from clothing to accessories ranging from $17-229. (MEGA)
Sofia looks flawless in the photoshoot & this off-the-shoulder powder blue corset top may just be one of our favorites. (MEGA)

Included in the collection are 61 different pieces from tops to accessories including hats, purses, and jewelry – all inspired by Sofia’s personal style. The collection ranges in prices from $17-229 and there are so many fun pieces to choose from. The brand has been worn by tons of celebrities including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner – just to name a few.

Charles Lichaa, Creative Director and CEO of 8 Other Reasons, gushed about working with Sofia, saying, “Sofia is the quintessential California Girl with an impeccable sense of style appealing to both Gen Z & Y. We celebrate and embrace the essence of every inner woman – whether she’s beautifully brave-hearted, delightfully delicate, or sophisticatedly simple – we unleash every reason behind her expression. Sofia is confident in her style and she wanted to put out pieces that expressed her personal taste.”