‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Jill Vertes Doesn’t ‘Love’ Daughter’s Dress Pick

‘Dance Moms’ stars Jill and Kendall Vertes accompany Ryleigh Vertes to find the perfect wedding dress in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ season 20.

Dance Moms stars are taking over Say Yes To The Dress! Dance Moms alum Jill Vertes joins her older daughter Ryleigh Vertes to look at wedding dresses at Kleinfeld Bridal in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 20 premiere. They make it a family affair with Kendall and Charlotte Vertes.

Jill admits that Kendall is a dancer because of Ryleigh. “She started it all,” Jill says. Kendall reveals that “Ryleigh has always been the goody-two-shoes. She always followed the rules. She always listened to mom and dad.” Both Kendall and Charlotte think Ryleigh is their mom’s favorite child. “I don’t have a favorite,” Jill says. “They’re all my favorite. She’s just my good kid.”

Ryleigh tells Kelsey, her Kleinfeld consultant, that she wants two looks on her wedding day. Her fiance, Caleb McClure, is changing his suit jacket for the reception. Caleb and Ryleigh met at the University of Louisville.

“I will not settle for anything less than perfection,” Ryleigh stresses. Ryleigh begins to look through the dresses and finds one that she likes. Right away, Jill is not a fan of the empire waist. Her momager ways come out! “Yeah, I don’t love that,” Jill tells Kelsey. “We want something to show off her shape, and I’m sure because she’s kind of short-waisted.”

Despite her mom’s criticism of the dress, Ryleigh still wants to try the gown on. “I’m just not sure that’s her,” Jill adds.

The synopsis for the season 20 premiere reads: “While Randy can’t be in the salon full-time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a throuple with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages, and one very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy’s former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress. Plus, weddings take on a new meaning this season as families and friends gather to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic started.” Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.