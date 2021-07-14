Lamar Odom Says Feud With Tristan Thompson Could’ve ‘Turned Ugly’ After Thirsty Comments

Lamar Odom spoke out about the headline-making feud he had with Tristan Thompson, over their ex Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pics, in a new interview, and said he forgives the fellow NBA player.

Lamar Odom, 41, is speaking his truth about his recent eye-catching online interactions with Tristan Thompson. The ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, 37, got attention when he and the 30-year-old fellow NBA star seemed to take jabs at each other in comments after they both complimented Khloe’s Instagram pic, and now he’s saying it “could have turned ugly.”

“He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know’?,” he said about Tristan, who recently broke up with Khloe, when asked if he felt turmoil over the situation, in a recent interview that can be seen HERE. “That could have really turned ugly.”

After the interviewer pointed out that he was the one who decided not to make his exchange with Tristan “turn ugly”, he agreed and said, “‘Cause he’s a black man he’s in NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day.”

“I’ll just leave it there,” he added. “He made a mistake by saying it. I’m not going to say he’s stupid but he don’t know me. I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by words that someone said about me…my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”

When further asked if he thought there was a “betrayal” between Tristan and Khloe in their relationship, the former Los Angeles Lakers player said he’s “been down that road before” so he’s “not one to judge” their situation or how Tristan “tends to treat a woman.” He also admitted he “wished it didn’t have to be that woman”, seemingly referring to Khloe.

Lamar’s comments come after he and Tristan’s rocky exchanges happened when he first called Khloe, whom he was married to from 2009 until 2016, a “hottie” on her July 9th photo, which showed her showering in a bikini. Tristan was quick to respond to him with a shocking comment that seemed to reference his 2015 near-fatal overdose. “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” it read.

A few days later, Lamar seemed to indirectly respond by reposting a tweet that included a clip of Fergie‘s criticized National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game along with a caption that read, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” He also added his own caption that read, “Dropping Mic [microphone emoji]. Back to posting about my [Celebrity Boxing] Match [on] 10/10. Catch me in the ring.”