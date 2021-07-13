Kailyn Lowry Rocks Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up On Dominican Republic Vacation With Sons

Kailyn Lowry looked fabulous in a bikini & sheer black lace cover-up while on vacation with her four sons!

Kailyn Lowry, 29, is officially the mom of the year as the Teen Mom star took her four sons, Isaac, Creed, Lux, and Lincoln, on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Kailyn looked fabulous as she posed on the beach with her kids while rocking a patterned bikini underneath a sheer black short-sleeve lace cover-up.

Kailyn arrived in Punta Cana just one day before, posting a photo of her family in the airport with the caption, “Kail & the chaos heads to Punta Cana.” Since arriving on their tropical vacay, Kailyn has been posting a ton of snaps to her Instagram showing off the family’s adventures. From hanging in the pool to driving golf carts – they look like they”re having a blast. Earlier this morning, Kailyn rocking a plunging black tank top as she and her kids said good morning to Instagram.

Not only has Kailyn been posting to her Instagram, but she’s also been posting on all of her boys’ pages. She posted an adorable photo of Lux hanging by the pool in a pair of camouflage leggings writing, “Right where he needs to be.” Meanwhile, she posted an adorable photo of Lux and Creed hugging while hanging out at their hotel.

We love following along on Kailyn’s family vacation and we can’t imagine how hard it is to take care of all four boys, plus manage their Instagram accounts, but Kailyn has been managing and their trip looks amazing!