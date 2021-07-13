Fashion

Kailyn Lowry Rocks Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up On Dominican Republic Vacation With Sons

kailyn lowry
MEGA
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim’s Roman Holiday! Kim Kardashian jets off to Rome and is pictured enjoying some of the local attractions. The reality star was seen in blue shorts and wedge flip flops with her eyebrows in tact after recently sporting bleached brows for a SKIMs ad. Kim visited the Colosseum and headed off to lunch with a group of pals. Kim is believed to be in the city for work commitments but took some time off to explore the ancient amphitheatre. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
After being invited by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21, 2021. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764117_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Skiathos, GREECE - Actress Kate Hudson shows off her washboard abs while out in Greece with her beau Danny Fujikawa and their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Kate, wearing a black two-piece bikini, jumps off a boat that docked right on the sandy beach of Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kailyn Lowry looked fabulous in a bikini & sheer black lace cover-up while on vacation with her four sons!

Kailyn Lowry, 29, is officially the mom of the year as the Teen Mom star took her four sons, Isaac, Creed, Lux, and Lincoln, on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Kailyn looked fabulous as she posed on the beach with her kids while rocking a patterned bikini underneath a sheer black short-sleeve lace cover-up.

Kailyn arrived in Punta Cana just one day before, posting a photo of her family in the airport with the caption, “Kail & the chaos heads to Punta Cana.” Since arriving on their tropical vacay, Kailyn has been posting a ton of snaps to her Instagram showing off the family’s adventures. From hanging in the pool to driving golf carts – they look like they”re having a blast. Earlier this morning, Kailyn rocking a plunging black tank top as she and her kids said good morning to Instagram.

Not only has Kailyn been posting to her Instagram, but she’s also been posting on all of her boys’ pages. She posted an adorable photo of Lux hanging by the pool in a pair of camouflage leggings writing, “Right where he needs to be.” Meanwhile, she posted an adorable photo of Lux and Creed hugging while hanging out at their hotel.

We love following along on Kailyn’s family vacation and we can’t imagine how hard it is to take care of all four boys, plus manage their Instagram accounts, but Kailyn has been managing and their trip looks amazing!

Related Gallery

Kailyn Lowry: Photos Of The 'Teen Mom 2' Star

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019