Matt James Claps Back At Claims He & Rachael Kirkconnell ‘Hid’ Relationship Before ESPYs Red Carpet

‘The Bachelor’ star Matt James wrote that he and Rachael Kirkconnell weren’t hiding their relationship at all when they went out for the ESPYs red carpet.

Matt James, 29, clearly wasn’t trying to hide his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, 24! The Bachelor clapped back at The Bachelor creator and producer Mike Fleiss, 57, when he shared an article that said that Rachael and Matt came out of “hiding” to appear at the ESPYs Red Carpet on Saturday July 10. Matt responded to the tweet with a selfie of himself and Rachael looking shocked, as they tilted their sunglasses down on Sunday July 11. “Ain’t nobody hiding,” Matt joked.

Matt was clearly poking fun at the article, and Mike was probably amused by his response, since he retweeted it. Matt and Rachael looked like they had a great time at the ESPYs. Matt rocked a tight plaid suit with a black dress shirt and loafers. Meanwhile, Rachael looked stunning in a black ballgown with a sheer skirt. Rachael also shared a photo where she’s cuddling up to Matt and raved about the night. “Easily the most un-athletic person in the building last night but maybe one of the most inspired,” she wrote in the July 11 Instagram caption. “What an honor to have met some of the most extraordinary women and can’t wait to see them continue to make their mark in the world.”

It seems like Matt and Rachael are only looking to the future. Even though Matt picked Rachael at the end of The Bachelor’s 25th season, the couple split up after photos surfaced of Rachael attending an antebellum-themed party, while in college in 2018. Rachael apologized for her past racist actions and vowed to take responsibility. Matt and Rachael eventually rekindled their romance in early April. Matt admitted in an episode of The Pomp Podcast that Rachael gave him an ultimatum, which lead to the pair getting back together. “It was just a come to Jesus talk with Rachael where she was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But if you’re not going to make it work, then I’m going to let you do your own thing.’ It was an ultimatum and it was what I needed and it’s been great,” he said.

Since the couple’s reunion, it seems like their relationship has been moving along swimmingly. The couple got cozy, wearing swimsuits at a Miami beach in Mid-May. They were also seen smiling and having a great time, while at a celebrity boxing match in Florida in June.