Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Rock Swimsuits & Cozy Up At The Beach After Getting Back Together

On-again couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell were spotted having some fun in the sun during a trip to Miami, both looking hotter than hot in their swimsuits.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are going strong! The Bachelor couple, who confirmed that they had rekindled their romance in April, were spotted enjoying a day together at the beach in Miami. Matt and Rachael both looked amazing in their swimsuits during their May 17 jaunt to the shore. See the pics of their vacation HERE!

Matt, 29, went shirtless and wore a pair of short, lime green swim trunks for the beach trip, later covering up with a red zipped shirt and a black baseball cap emblazoned with the word “bandit.” And yes, he’s still rocking that post-Bachelor beard. Rachael looked radiant, of course.

The season 25 winner, 24, rocked a leopard print bikini top and a pair of loose, black shorts at the beach. She completed the look with black slide sandals, and kept her soaked hair up in a ballerina bun. Matt placed a protective arm around her as they left the beach together. Their fun day comes weeks after Matt revealed that he and Rachael were giving their relationship another try.

The couple split after controversial photos of Rachael attending an Antebellum-themed party in 2018 surfaced online. Rachael apologized, saying she didn’t understand at the time how problematic the theme was. But the damage was done; Matt broke up with her so she could focus on “putting in the work” to educate herself on racism. This happened while their season of The Bachelor was still airing.

Matt confirmed to People at the end of April that he’d “seen Rachael a handful of times,” and that, “I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.” The admission came after the exes were spotted together in NYC. Since then, it’s been nothing but PDA and date nights!