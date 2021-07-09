Marsha Blackburn Reignites Taylor Swift Feud: She Would Be ‘First Victim’ Of Socialist Government

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn hasn’t forgotten when Taylor Swift called her out in 2018. In a new interview, she says Taylor couldn’t perform under Marxism.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, 69, used Taylor Swift, 31, as an example when describing what she thinks restrictions would include in a Marxist government in a bizarre, new interview with conservative outlet Breitbart on Thursday July 8. Marsha accused the left of “trying to change country music [and] make it woke,” and she said that she regularly tells entertainers, “If we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off, because the state would have to approve your music.”

Marsha was one of the first politicians that the “Shake It Off” singer spoke out against when she originally broke her silence on politics in October 2018. At the time, Taylor publicly announced her support for Marsha’s opponent Phil Bredesen in the Senate race and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. “[Marsha’s] voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram, naming Marsha’s votes against equal pay for women and the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. While Jim won his race, Marsha defeated Phil, and her term will be done in 2025. In 2019, Taylor dissed Marsha in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, when she called the senator “[Donald] Trump in a wig.”

It seems like Taylor’s call out really left an impact on Marsha, because she jumped right to her as an example of an artist who would supposedly be silenced by a Marxist or socialist government. “Y’know, Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign, but Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that, because when you look at Marxist, socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be onstage or to entertain or the type [of] music she would have. They don’t allow protection of private intellectual property rights,” she said.

Marsha seemed to gloss over the fact that Taylor has been a staunch advocate for intellectual property rights. Taylor has been feuding with music mogul Scooter Braun for years, partially due to his ownership over her original master recordings of her early records. Her anger over the original recordings has led her to a new project where she’s re-recording and re-releasing all of those albums, the most recent of which will be Red (Taylor’s Version). The senator and popstar are also both noted supporters of reforming the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to help strengthen artists’ ownership over their music, via WKRN.

The clip of Marsha ended with her showing support for conservative voices in the music industry and hoping that Republicans’ messages can reach artists. “My hope is that the message is resonating with a lot of people around them and thereby with them. We have some incredible voices in the music industry, who are good, solid, God-fearing, freedom-loving, flag-waving men and women, and I am grateful for them everyday, because they truly are a role model for so many millions of Americans,” she said.