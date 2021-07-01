‘The Magicians’ Stars Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn Give Back To The Off-Broadway World In New ‘Existential Thriller’

From magicians to astronauts, Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn have collaborated on a new play that gives back to those who need it most!

As the Broadway stages prepare to re-open in September, The Magicians costars Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn have put their focus and support toward the off-Broadway community. The Looks Like A Great Time co-founders will put on the first original play back off-Broadway since theaters went dark, The Great Filter, beginning tonight, July 1. “We felt very fortunate to be able to say, ‘Hey, do you want to create a play? and just be able to do something like that, so it really took us a long time to find the right organization that we felt would be the best thing that fit into what we were trying to do,” Trevor explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The duo chose to donate all profits to the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which provides relief microgrants to artists and cultural workers most severely impacted by the pandemic.

“As much focus as there is on the Broadway community, and I think that there should be, it is the juggernaut of our industry, I think we have a responsibility and an opportunity to really shine light on off-Broadway as well. And to acknowledge really that we can’t have Broadway without off-Broadway,” Jason added.

The play, written and directed by the pair’s friend Frank Winters, will follow Trevor and Jason as two astronauts who are returning to Earth. “We got to a pretty cool, existential thriller place,” Trevor explained of the one act play. “It’s the two of us really duking it out in a way that I think we were discovering towards the end of The Magicians — there was this weird relationship that we had and just how much we enjoyed like working together and finding this strange dynamic,” Jason continued.

The production, which will take place at The Wild Project on July 1st through July 3rd, is also set to have a ticketed virtual performance on July 29 through Eventive. In addition to Trevor and Jason’s Looks Like A Great Time, the play will be produced by Rachel Brosnahan‘s Scrap Paper Pictures and the non-profit organization NY Forever.