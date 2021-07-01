Alyson Stoner Reveals She Went To Gay Conversion Therapy After Coming Out In Shocking New Interview

Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner has opened up about her sexuality, and her decision to go to gay conversion therapy after coming out as pansexual.

Alyson Stoner, 27, has revealed she went to gay conversion therapy after coming out as pansexual. The former Camp Rock star opened up in a new interview ahead of the release of her memoir, “Mind Body Pride.” The 27-year-old dancer and singer told Insider, “I felt stuck. I felt wretched. I felt like everything was wrong with me, even though I, in my heart of hearts, only desired to be a devoted follower of God.”

She added that, “to hear from people you trust, from people you respect, from people you might even aspire to become, that you at your core are ‘rotten,’ ‘abominable,’ that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood … it just sends you into a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing.” The Cheaper By The Dozen star, who came out as pansexual in 2018, also told the outlet she still has “nightmares” over the experience.

“My mind doesn’t want to even go there. My legs started shaking at the thought of reliving some of it,” she said. “I know firsthand how dangerous it is for me as someone who had access to therapy and other forms of support. And I still was considering whether my life was worth living or, if everything was wrong with me, then what good was it for me to be around, starting to see myself as someone who only brought harm to other people to society.”

Alyson went on to say, “Even if someone comes out of it on the other side and says, ‘Hey, no, I’m living a great life,’ there are scars there. There are shadows. So yes, I’m not capable yet of going back and recounting specifics, which is an indicator of just how difficult that chapter was for me.”