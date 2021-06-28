Beauty

Courtney Stodden Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Shorter & ‘Natural’ Hair While Wearing A Crop Top

courtney stodden
Courtney Stodden looked unrecognizable when she went completely makeup-free & debuted a new bob haircut!

Courtney Stodden, 26, is known for her long blonde hair so we were completely shocked when she debuted a new hairstyle to Instagram on June 27. Courtney went completely makeup-free when she posted a selfie of herself with short blonde hair that ends just below her neck. She had her hair down and straight while styled naturally and she captioned the photo, “New hair who dis? #bobhaircut #naturalhair #nomakeup *ignore the busted manicure.” While showing off her new hairstyle, she opted to wear a skintight cropped white tank top that said Hawaii, paired with high-waisted tight black biker shorts.

courtney stodden
Courtney Stodden ditched her long, platinum blonde hair for a much shorter bob haircut which she chose to let air dry naturally. (Shutterstock)

We were totally surprised to see Courtney with short hair considering her hair has been long for years. However, there’s nothing we love more than seeing celebrities go au naturel and Courtney is so gorgeous, she looks great no matter how she does her hair and with or without makeup. While Courtney is usually rocking a full face of makeup, lately she’s been choosing to go au natural and we’re loving it. Aside from this look, Courtney has been posting a slew of selfies and bikini photos of herself without a drop of makeup and letting her hair down in natural waves.

Courtney’s hair makeover comes on the heels of her engagement to entrepreneur, Chris Sheng, which she announced on May 30. To announce the news, Courtney posted a boomerang video of herself showing off her massive diamond ring on Instagram. While showing off the ring, she doesn’t have a drop of makeup on and her hair was thrown up in a messy bun. We love seeing Courtney go makeup-free and we’re seriously digging her new ‘do!