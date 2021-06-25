Susan Lucci, 74, Mourns Late Mom After Her Death At 104: She Was A ‘Survivor & A Thriver’

‘All My Children’ alum Susan Lucci has shared a sweet photo in tribute to her mom, who sadly passed away at the age of 104.

Susan Lucci is mourning the loss of her mom’s Jeanette, after she died at the age of 104. The All My Children star took to Instagram on June 25 to share a photo with her mom, accompanied by a heartrending message. “Celebrating my mom’s 100th birthday with her—four years ago,” she captioned the pic, referencing the sweet snap of the pair, sitting at a luxe restaurant with two full glasses of champagne in front of them. “There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter.”

The actress then explained that her mom’s health had taken a sudden turn in late May. “Three weeks ago I received a call saying that my mother had suddenly taken a turn towards end of life—I only hoped and prayed I would get to her in time—I am eternally grateful to God and her wonderful hospice nurses, that I did. I was there with her, I was able to tell her all the good things about her, how much I love her, how proud I have always been of her—and hopefully bring her peace.” She then talked about how “spunky” her mom was, and credited her “determination” with helping her reach 104.

“My mother was born in 1917 during the The Spanish Flu, she saw World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the birth of the Internet and the Covid 19 Pandemic,” the former soap superstar continued, before noting that her mom was a registered nurse. “[She] received her training and earned her degree at Fordham University. She became an OR nurse and, along with my dad, was a member of The Greatest Generation.”

“My mom was a survivor and thriver—and I am so thankful to God that she was my mom. I just want to share something that a good friend, who knew my mom since our college days, wrote to me: ‘Our mothers live on in us, with buoyant spirit!’ Oh YES!!!”

The Emmy winner received hundreds of messages of support from fans and friends alike, including her All My Children costar Alicia Minshew. “Oh Susan,” she wrote. “We are so very sorry for the loss of such an amazing woman. I so loved meeting her down in Florida all those years ago. She was a class act. May your mother’s light always be with you and guide you..”